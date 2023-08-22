OB Town Council – Town Hall Meeting / Workshop on San Diego’s ‘Cultural Plan’ – Wed., Aug.23 at Pt Loma Library

The OB Town Council is holding a “Town Hall Meeting” Wednesday, Aug. 23, and it looks like a good part of the meeting will be a workshop on the city’s “Cultural Plan.”

It will be at the Point Loma/Hervey Library located at 3701 Voltaire St. and starts at 7 pm.

Here’s what the OBTC had to say in their announcement:

Did you know that the City of San Diego is creating its very first Cultural Plan? And they want to hear from you, the amazing residents of Ocean Beach! Our unique art and culture make OB what it is, so let’s make sure we’re included in the SD Creative City plan.

What is a Cultural Plan?

A cultural plan is a comprehensive, long-term plan to advance arts, culture and creativity for the benefit of city residents.

What are the goals of this workshop?

We’d like to understand what you believe makes our community unique, what you value about its arts and cultural life, what you think can be improved or different, or what you want to see five years from now. We want to listen to you.

We look forward to you joining us to share your vision!

Editordude: As a sidenote, I’d like to advance the idea that part of OB’s culture, particularly its historical culture, is its Ocean Beach Planning Board, formed by popular vote in 1976. It was the very first democratically elected local community planning group in the history of San Diego. Yet, just about one year ago, the San Diego City Council enacted a series of so-called “reforms” that in essence gutted the very purpose of the volunteer planning groups, including OB’s.