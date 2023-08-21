Gloria’s Homeless Encampment Didn’t Survive Hilary

Vic, a 61-year-old unsheltered man, helped others staying at Mayor Gloria’s homeless encampment to move out of the Golden Hill safe campsite before Hilary hit. Vic took the photos.
Reporter Lisa Halverstadt of the Voice of San Diego is regularly in touch with Vic.
No surprise, sadly. The tents were on pavement and not anchored down. The only way to keep them in place would have been to stay inside to keep a tent anchored. Imagine how much fun that would have been. Especially considering that the tents sit right on the pavement, no effort was made to keep them off the ground.