OB Rag Fundraising Goal Exceeded by $500

The OB Rag annual fundraising drive, begun on August 11, has exceeded our goal of $1500 by more than $500.

And we expect a few more checks to flood in to our PO Box.

In just a few days time, we had 29 donors stand up to give support, and 18 were from the 92107 and 92106 areas. Another 8 from the rest of the city and county; 2 from Northern California, and one from Kansas.

To see such generosity really gives the Rag staff a boost. We appreciate to see that, as one staffer said, “People do care!”

Thanks to everyone who donated. We couldn’t do it without you.