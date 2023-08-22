The Storm Was Bad, But We’ve Had Worse. Was Hilary Over-Hyped? Your Say …

A funny thing happened to a good friend on Saturday, August 19, as Hilary approached.

That morning, he went to People’s food store on Voltaire to buy a food item but found some kind of festival going on — a birthday celebration, perhaps — there was a band playing in the parking lot and he saw a whole bunch of hippies grooving to the music, a kids’ jumper was set up — and the parking lot was closed. All the parking spaces on Voltaire were also taken, so he proceeded up Voltaire to Stump’s market.

Once he arrived at Stumps, he witnessed a whole other scene. People were rushing in to get survival supplies, flashlights, water, toilet paper perhaps – it was Armageddon!

And it seemed much of the local media and politicians played Hilary as armageddon. The governor declared an emergency. The mayor declared an emergency. The hurricane turned into a rare tropical storm, with the danger of a cyclone. All beaches and parks were closed. San Diego city schools delayed their openings. A dozen unhoused people were rescued from the rising waters in the river. Boulders and mudslides blocked mountain roads. The usual Mission Valley roads were flooded. Rain totals were broken. Hundreds of first responders were at the ready.

But, in the end, we had one long day and half of rain and wind. It was bad — but we’ve had worse. San Diego has experienced rougher and wetter storms. More flooding, more rain, heavier winds, more road closures.

Luckily for us, Hilary turned northeast towards Palm Springs and Las Vegas and unluckily for them, swamped them.

Yet, was Hilary over-hyped? Was the storm over sensationalized? It was big news everywhere, everyday – and we know how the media love big news. But did the media and electeds exaggerate the damage it would cause, feeding off each other?

Or should we simply appreciate the preparedness and count our blessings?

What do you think?