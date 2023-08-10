10% of Pilots Are Killed in Air Shows or Practices — Join Vets for Peace to Stop Blue Angels from Flying Over Our City — Thurs., Aug.31

Yes, ten percent of the pilots who fly in air shows are killed in either shows or practices.

The San Diego Veterans For Peace, in collaboration with many other local pro-climate groups, are asking the US Marines to stop the Blue Angels from flying over our city. Their proposed September Air Show is an egregious waste of fossil fuel and is contributing to the climate crisis.

The Department of Defense and the US military has long ago identified the climate crisis as our biggest national threat, so we demand that the Marines get on board with that fact and cancel the show.

Our 2023 demonstrations against the September Air Show will be on the Carroll Canyon overpass to Interstate 15 from 4 PM to 6 PM on the following days:

Thursday, August 31st, 2023 from 4 PM to 6 PM

and Thursday September 7, 14, 21.

People have found parking in the small strip mall shopping area on the east side of the overpass.

See Judi Curry’s article in the 8/29 OBRag: https://obrag.org/2023/08/its-time-to-stop-the-military-air-shows-at-miramar/

For additional information contact:

David Patterson – Demonstration coordinator – 760-207-9139

Gary Butterfield – President SDVFP.org – 858-245-7700

www.SDVFP.org