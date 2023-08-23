Community Planning Group in Del Cerro Flexes Its Muscles – Unanimously Opposes Mega-Church

by Kasia Gregorczyk / Fox5 San Diego / Aug 21, 2023

Nearly five years after a controversial plan to build a new church in the Del Cerro community of San Diego was proposed, a local community planning group unanimously voted against recommending the project’s approval.

Discussion of a new All Peoples Church location kicked off Monday’s meeting of the local Navajo Community Planning Group, including a presentation of details relating to infrastructure improvements like a new sidewalk, traffic signal and a bike path.

However, residents during the meeting criticized the presented renderings of what the area could look like for being “not to scale.”

“Let’s not have people come outside of the neighborhood and tell us what our neighborhood should look like,” said Del Cerro resident, Lisa Stein.

All Peoples Church’s “The Light Project” would sit on nearly six acres off College Avenue and the Interstate 8, with enough room for a 900-seat sanctuary, 12 classrooms and more than 350 parking spots.

