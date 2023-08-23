Construction of New Apartments Nosedives in Cities on the West Coast

By Andrew Keatts, Emily Harris and Christine Clarridge / Axios San Diego / Aug. 22, 2023

New apartment construction is plunging in the West Coast’s biggest metro areas after officials spent years trying to combat soaring rents.

Why it matters: West Coast metro areas are already grappling with a housing shortage that’s driving an affordability crisis, and experts say the apartment construction slump will make things worse.

“If you think the housing crisis is bad now, just wait a few more years,” said Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate with the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, who studies housing construction costs.

Driving the news: High interest rates and the rising costs of labor and materials are forcing developers to pull back on apartment projects throughout the West Coast, according to new data on construction starts from CoStar Group, a real estate information company.

Developers are on pace to start building fewer than 20,000 apartments combined this year in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle, and Portland — less than a quarter of what those locations together produced a year earlier.

For the balance of this article, please go here.