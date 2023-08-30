Paradise Point in Mission Bay Accused by Coastal Commission of Suppressing Public Access

By Andrew Chamings / SFGate / Aug 29, 2023

A luxury four-star resort on San Diego’s Mission Bay shoreline has been accused of suppressing public access to a beautiful stretch of California sand.

A California Coastal Commission report reviewed by SFGATE accuses Paradise Point Resort of numerous violations that “impede public use of the area and reinforce the impression that the entire area was private.”

The 44-acre site and half-mile stretch of white sand surrounding Vacation Isle, in the middle of the city’s giant human-made aquatic park, have always been open to the public, but visitors could be forgiven for thinking the area was private due to encroachment from the hotel and spa, the commission says.

Alleged violations included the failure to put up a single “public access” sign, blocking public pathways to the beach, and the installation of a kiosk and security guard at the primary parking entrance. Another allegation states that the resort built or placed uncovered dumpsters and an event tent on public pathways and parking spots.

A letter sent to the commission by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in February, reviewed by SFGATE, requested that planning applications by the resort be postponed in light of its history of violations. Gloria’s letter also states that the hotel was made aware of the violations as far back as 2017.

“This case is yet another example of the need to be diligent in protecting the access rights of the people of California, and to protect our fragile and amazing coastline,” the commission’s Chief of Enforcement Lisa Haage told SFGATE over email.

It now appears that following the allegations, Paradise Point Resort has tentatively agreed to pay a $1 million fine and address the violations, which will include putting up 70 public access signs, installing new public amenities and cleaning up the beach. The agreement is set to be confirmed at a Sept. 6 commission meeting.

“The resort is opening up trails, parking and providing dozens of public access signs so the public will know their rights,” Haage said. “They are also going to implement a plastics reduction program and installing a new public restroom. It is going to make the whole public area amazing.”

Paradise Point Resort did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.