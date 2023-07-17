OB Historical Society: San Diego Women in World War II — Thurs., July 20

Join the Ocean Beach Historical Society, Thurs. July 20, 2023, 7 pm for the San Diego Women in World War II program, presenter Linda Canada, at Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, O.B.

Once the shock of the bombing of Pearl Harbor subsided, the women of San Diego had to deal with a number of issues at home. For most married women, their husbands immediately wanted to join the war effort, which put instant pressure on them to become the heads of household, parent their children, and maybe be the breadwinner all at the same time!

For single women, there was the challenge of losing their social lives as sweethearts and friends joined the service and were sent far away. For all women, there was the challenge of transitioning from a male-dominated world to one where they had to learn to be responsible for their own actions and plan for their own futures.

Come hear actual stories and the real experiences of San Diego women as they lived through this tumultuous period of history. OBHS programs ALWAYS FREE!