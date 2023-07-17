Young Adult Book Club at La Playa Books in Point Loma — Wednesday, July 19

La Playa Books’ new Young Adult Book Club begins this Wednesday, July 19, at 4pm at the bookstore to discuss ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder‘ by Holly Jackson.

Teens are invited to the first meeting where a free book will be given to participants and snacks will be provided. Contact them to purchase ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ by Holly Jackson on our website. Please make a note during checkout that you’re in the book club to receive a 20% discount!

Additionally, bring a copy of your favorite YA novel to share and discuss!

1026 Rosecrans St. San Diego CA 92106 ; 619-226-2601 ; laplayabooks.com