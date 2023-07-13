Ocean Beach and Point Loma News – Mid-July, 2023

Local Boy, Kevin Faulconer, to Challenge Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer — local boy Point Loma resident — will challenge Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer next year for her seat in coastal District 3, he announced Tuesday, in his first attempt at office since his bid for governor during the failed recall campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021. Faulconer touted his role tackling homelessness, public safety and infrastructure as mayor. SDU-T

Skunks at Sea Colony Amuse Web Users

Residents of the Sea Colony complex in Point Loma are facing an unpleasant aroma, not to mention nightly patrols, as skunks continue to increase in numbers around the property. According to ABC 10News, the residents describe the scent as “skunky pot,” and it’s not something they’re finding agreeable. In response to the skunk problem, the condo complex staff have set traps around the property in an effort to keep the furry critters at bay. However, it seems that the sudden rise in skunk appearances and their subsequent invasion of the area is being met with a mixed response. The residents may not approve but web users, as seen in a Reddit post pointing to the news article, are quite amused. Hoodline

Photographer Jim Grant’s OB Pier Shot on New Beer

Ocean Beach has a new collaborative craft brew to boast about with a colorful label courtesy of local freelance photographer Jim Grant. San Diego-based Resident Brewing Co. and Pizza Port OB have teamed to create Ocean Beach Hazy IPA, which was released on July 7. The new brew is the latest iteration of Resident Brewing’s San Diego Series, with labels showcasing photos of the neighborhoods from which the brewery draws inspiration. sdnews.com

PLHS Principal Leaving

While Peninsula-area students hit the beaches and head out on family vacations, new principals are being chosen for two area secondary schools. Chief among them is Point Loma High School where a new principal will lead the school as it nears its 100th anniversary in 2025. “I am leaving Point Loma High School at the end of (June)” principal Kelly Lowry (above) said in a letter to community members. “I have accepted an opportunity in the Thriving Schools Department starting in July. “I have loved being here at PLHS, my second home. I am extremely indebted to you all. Your contributions to the Point Loma community are immeasurable. I know Point Loma is in good hands with your support,” Lowry concluded.

Lowry, previously a vice principal at PLHS, was named principal in 2021, replacing Hans Becker who moved to Poway Unified School District as principal at Ranch Bernardo High School. San Diego Unified School District personnel interviewed staff and community members at PLHS to identify the specific qualities and skills they wished their new campus leader to possess. Interviews of candidates for this position are currently underway and the announcement of the new principal at PLHS is expected this month. High school principals already reported to work for the upcoming school year on July 3.

SUB Crashes Into 7-11 in Point Loma

An SUV crashed into the side of a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday, July 6, in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood, police said. A white Toyota Highlander struck the store at 4205 Voltaire St. at 5:43 a.m. Thursday, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department. ABC 10News learned a man and woman were in the SUV when it moved forward from its parking spot and crashed into the store’s back wall. There were no injuries but some property damage, the officer said. The store was closed until a structural engineer says it’s safe to open. 10News

Poison used to get rid of gophers in Ocean Beach harming other wildlife

Ocean Beach residents raised concerns two weeks ago over poison being used at a park to get rid of gophers and now believe the poison is hurting birds and other wildlife. Residents have seen pest control at Dusty Rhodes Park and at Robb Field. Ian Livingstone lives nearby and recently spotted pest control putting poison pellets into the ground. He feared the poison might impact other animals. “Oh great some predator that’s a natural control of the pests they’re trying to get rid of. It’s going to get one of these poisoned animals and die. That was my first thought and a few days later here’s a dead hawk laying on the grass,” Livingstone said.

He’s also come across several dead squirrels. “I’ve seen other people letting their dogs run and it concerned me that someone’s dog could run up find some animal and eat it,” he said.

Wildlife experts say this is a major concern. “While it may kill the targeted species, the gophers for instance, it has long-ranging effects,” said Andy Blue, the director at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. Every year, San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife provides for more than 12,000 animals that have been orphaned, injured, or sick. “We often get patients that are secondary rodenticide poisoning victims you could say. They can be anything from bobcats, coyotes, even mountain lions,” he said. He and Livingstone both said they wish alternatives were used instead of poison to get rid of the gophers. CBS 8 reached out to the city two weeks ago about why signs aren’t posted to warn visitors of the poison and reached back out again Wednesday. CBS8

‘Architecture is an art form’: Point Loman David Goldberg to receive People in Preservation Award

It doesn’t get much more fitting in acknowledging people in preservation than recognizing Point Loma resident and former La Jolla Historical Society board member David Goldberg. The longtime preservationist and history buff was born on La Jolla’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography campus and lived in a house there that since has been designated historic. And later this month, he will be honored with the San Diego-based Save Our Heritage Organisation’s People in Preservation Legacy: Cultural Stewardship Award. La Jolla Light

Point Loma Summer Concerts Schedule

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM, ongoing daily from July 14, 2023 until August 11, 2023. Point Loma Park at 1049 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, California 92106. Point Loma Summer Concerts are a free, family friendly event for the Peninsula community and beyond. This year’s theme is “Music Through the Decades,” a trip down memory lane beginning in the 1940s and through the 1980s. Here’s the lineup:

July 21: Scot Bruce Tribute to Elvis, The Early Years (1950s)

July 28: Beatles vs. Stones (1960s)

August 4: Full Strength (Disco Night) (1970s)

August 11: DSB Journey (1980s)

Midway Rising Redevelopment Project Could Bring In $7 Billion

The Midway Rising project in California could generate almost $7 billion, it is being claimed, amid Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke’s involvement. Kroenke, who owns a number of sports franchises across the globe through his Kroenke Sports & Entertainment empire, has an enormous real estate portfolio that is said to be valued above $2bn. Last month, it was confirmed that Kroenke had agreed to become the lead investor in a development being led by Midway Rising in San Diego. The project will include the construction of a 16,000-seat arena, a retail area of over 250,000 square feet, a park and hotel. Football-London

Changes at Belmont Park

Belmont Park announced new attractions and updates that are coming to Belmont Park as part of its 98th birthday this summer. The soon-to-be new ride “Shipwreck Cove” is a tower featuring two seats per car that pulls riders up a rope and then drops them from the top, according to Belmont Park officials. The ride offers 360-degree views of the ocean and Mission Beach boardwalk as the tower slowly rotates on its own axis. Another new ride at the theme park is called Flip Out, which recently replaced “Control Freak.” It is made up of two double-seat gondolas that rotate around two different rotation axles. The park has also expanded its arcade by over 1,600 square-feet, adding 14 new games and doubling the size of its Prize Shack for more opportunities to win prizes. Fox5

Tourism in San Diego Brought $22.7 billion

Tourism in San Diego supports nearly 214,000 jobs across dozens of industries and brought in $22.7 billion in business to the city in 2022, a report released Wednesday by the San Diego Tourism Authority found. According to the findings, $13.6 billion of direct visitor spending was generated last year by 28.8 million visitors to San Diego. The combined “indirect and induced impacts” of tourism amounted to an additional $9.1 billion. San Diego Patch

Housing Commission Applies for Homekey Funding to Leverage Midway Hotel, OB Building

In conjunction with the city and county, the San Diego Housing Commission announced Friday it has applied for up to $23 million from the state Homekey program to provide housing at two properties. The commission is seeking money for Ramada Inn in the Midway neighborhood and a vacant property in the Ocean Beach neighborhood. SDHC applied for up to $18 million to buy and rehabilitate the Ramada Inn at 3737-3747 Midway Drive, with the goal of developing 62 affordable rental apartments with supportive services. The commission applied with Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation for up to $5 million for the Ocean Beach property, at 2147 Abbott St., and build 13 affordable rental apartments with supportive services. Times of San Diego

Nick Canepa: Don’t be fooled, third time isn’t the charm when it comes to the NBA in San Diego

“I said long ago that San Diego wouldn’t support an NBA franchise, and things haven’t gotten any better since — even with the new Midway Rising plan and Stan Kroenke’s money.” said Nick Canepa, sports columnist for the SD U-T

Rock Church Point Loma to Host Food Distributions Every Third Thursday

Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego County during the summer months. The free offerings will be open to the community and will include food, diapers and other necessary day-to-day supplies. The food distributions are set to occur weekly at the different Rock Church campuses. Rock Church Point Loma, located at 2277 Rosecrans Street, will host every third Thursday of the month. The distribution of groceries and supplies will begin at 10 a.m. Rock Church said the distribution ends when supplies run out for the day. Anyone who would like to volunteer, partner or donate to Rock Church’s distribution efforts can connect with the organization here. According to the San Diego Hunger Coalition, over one million San Diegans are currently at risk of facing hunger, including more than 284,000 children. Fox5

2021 OB Attack Victim Files Law Suit

Two years after a violent attack in Ocean Beach, there is new legal action being taken against the attacker. Our local beaches are typically a place for people to hang out and enjoy the waves. For Kobe La and his girlfriend Kristina Castillo, the beaches are no longer a place of comfort. “It was such a great place to safely gather,” Castillo said. “We haven’t gone since, not in San Diego.” The attack happened on June 15, 2021. La and Castillo said they were excited to be with their friends again during the time when mask restrictions started to relax during the pandemic.

“We’d already been there for five hours and some guy shows up and claiming that he had this spot and… we don’t belong here and we need to leave,” La said. La said they could share the spot, but the man refused and returned to Ocean Beach with other people after the sun went down. La said one of them punched his good friend. “[La] got punched with his mouth open,” Castillo said, as she described what happened after La stepped in. In cell phone video taken during the fight, a lot of cursing could be heard and one woman—not a part of La’s group—call one of his friends, “You yellow b—-.”

“One of the girls is actually insulting my friend and calls him a yellow b—-. My friend is Asian, so the stereotype is there,” La said. He suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured jaw. “I had screws driven into my jaw and my teeth were rubber banded shut,” La said. “I lost 20 pounds.” San Diego police arrested Gabriel Douglas Ramos in connection with the attack. La filed a civil lawsuit against him for assault, battery, negligence and violence based on race and national origin. 10News

OB Teen Skateboarder Injured by Vehicle He Was Hanging Onto

A 17-year-old skateboarder broke his lower left leg when he was struck by the moving SUV he was hanging onto in the Ocean Beach area on Saturday afternoon, June 24. The incident occurred shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Froude Street near Narragansett Avenue, police Officer Robert Heims said. The teen was hanging onto an open passenger window of a moving 1997 Toyota 4Runner heading south on Froude Street when he stepped off the skateboard and the rear tire of the SUV struck him, Heims said in a statement. Paramedics took the skateboarder to a hospital with open fractures to his lower leg. The injury was not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said. SDU-T

OB Homeowner Hospitalized After Home Invasion

A homeowner was hospitalized following a home invasion in Ocean Beach over the June 23 weekend. At around 1 a.m. on Saturday, police received a phone call from a neighbor who heard screaming coming from 4846 Del Monte Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department. “There was some sort of disturbance that had occurred,” SDPD Lt. Jake Resch said. “When officers arrived, they discovered there was some sort of fight about an hour and a half to two hours prior to officers arrival.”

The homeowner told officers two males had broken into his apartment through a front window. One of them had a handgun and pistol-whipped the victim in the face. The other suspect pulled out a knife. The resident grabbed the knife and stabbed one of the suspects before both burglars ran away, police said. The victim was taken to the UCSD hospital for treatment. The stabbed suspect showed up at Mercy Hospital. Both people have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second suspect is still at large. These are known suspects, police added. 7SanDiego

