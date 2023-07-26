City’s Meeting on Community Planning Group ‘Reform’ and Reapplication – ‘Smells Like a Fish Telling Us How to Ride a Bicycle’

By Kevin Hastings

On Monday, July 24, the city held a meeting on the community planning group (CPG) reform and reapplication process. (It was a hybrid meeting. I think only 8 were there in person.)

It was pretty disgusting. Their presentation kept harping on member diversity and demographics as the criteria going forward… none of the other issues brought up in the entire reform process and grand jury report.

In a discussion about possible new groups competing for recognition, I asked how those new groups could come to exist to begin with, since they have to exist before they can apply. Would they have to first hold a community-wide election compliant with 600-24, could it just be a group that created themselves? Answer: they would not have to be elected, they could be anyone. Just wild.

In discussion about how staff would choose between a new and existing group, racial and demographic diversity seemed to be their biggest concern. Not how long they’ve existed, how well attended, how qualified or how well they run meetings or how transparent. Not diversity of opinion or interests. .

Some attendees suggested if there are competing groups of people the city should work to combine them into a stronger group somehow, rather than just picking one over the other. Imagine the city choosing between a group of nimbys and a group of bike advocates to represent a community’s interests!!!

New groups could seek to combine multiple planning areas to represent a larger area. Existing groups are subject to their boundaries.

The planning staffer presenting failed to understand basics about how brown act and how CPGs operate. A CPG member asked about a dispute involving the chair (uptown?) and ways that they could force a vote on something the chair refused to put on agenda. The staffer suggested members could create their own ad-hoc committee or a Vice Chair could post an agenda against the chair’s wishes! Idiot.

In a discussion about outreach some expressed frustration that we can hardly fill seats, how are we supposed to find enough people to meet these diversity goals? The staffer threw out ideas like offering child care at meetings, or food to get more people to attend, along with a bunch of ideas that cost money. An attendee pointed out our $500 annual stipend that will probably go away entirely.

I typed a comment that if the city wanted to increase interest and participation, the #1 way is to give the planning boards some teeth and take us seriously. The presenter read my comment aloud and chuckled.

I agree that some CPGs are not representative of their community makeup, and there’s obvious reasons for this. But the city’s effort to force diversity is just embarrassing and insulting so far.

They are allowing for self-appointed groups to replace elected ones. The only legitimate way to try and increase diversity is to recruit more candidates. The grand jury made this point clear.

But we have not been able to lately, and this new effort by the city just puts it all on us, while further eroding our standing. Existing members don’t see the point any more… and now you’re asking us to recruit more in order to meet your diversity goals? Name ONE thing the city is doing to increase interest in CPGs.

And no matter how diverse a candidate pool is, we do not appoint them. They are subject to the community’s vote. Which I trust will continue to elect members based on the issues. The end result will probably be the same regardless.

This whole process smells like a fish is telling me how to ride a bicycle.

Kevin Hastings is the vice-chair of the OB Planning Board.