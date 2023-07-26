City’s Meeting on Community Planning Group ‘Reform’ and Reapplication – ‘Smells Like a Fish Telling Us How to Ride a Bicycle’

By Kevin Hastings
On Monday, July 24, the city held a meeting on the community planning group (CPG) reform and reapplication process. (It was a hybrid meeting. I think only 8 were there in person.)
It was pretty disgusting. Their presentation kept harping on member diversity and demographics as the criteria going forward… none of the other issues brought up in the entire reform process and grand jury report.
In a discussion about possible new groups competing for recognition, I asked how those new groups could come to exist to begin with, since they have to exist before they can apply. Would they have to first hold a community-wide election compliant with 600-24, could it just be a group that created themselves? Answer: they would not have to be elected, they could be anyone. Just wild.
In discussion about how staff would choose between a new and existing group, racial and demographic diversity seemed to be their biggest concern. Not how long they’ve existed, how well attended, how qualified or how well they run meetings or how transparent. Not diversity of opinion or interests. .
Some attendees suggested if there are competing groups of people the city should work to combine them into a stronger group somehow, rather than just picking one over the other. Imagine the city choosing between a group of nimbys and a group of bike advocates to represent a community’s interests!!!
New groups could seek to combine multiple planning areas to represent a larger area. Existing groups are subject to their boundaries.
The planning staffer presenting failed to understand basics about how brown act and how CPGs operate. A CPG member asked about a dispute involving the chair (uptown?) and ways that they could force a vote on something the chair refused to put on agenda. The staffer suggested members could create their own ad-hoc committee or a Vice Chair could post an agenda against the chair’s wishes! Idiot.
In a discussion about outreach some expressed frustration that we can hardly fill seats, how are we supposed to find enough people to meet these diversity goals? The staffer threw out ideas like offering child care at meetings, or food to get more people to attend, along with a bunch of ideas that cost money. An attendee pointed out our $500 annual stipend that will probably go away entirely.
I typed a comment that if the city wanted to increase interest and participation, the #1 way is to give the planning boards some teeth and take us seriously. The presenter read my comment aloud and chuckled.
I agree that some CPGs are not representative of their community makeup, and there’s obvious reasons for this. But the city’s effort to force diversity is just embarrassing and insulting so far.
They are allowing for self-appointed groups to replace elected ones. The only legitimate way to try and increase diversity is to recruit more candidates. The grand jury made this point clear.
But we have not been able to lately, and this new effort by the city just puts it all on us, while further eroding our standing. Existing members don’t see the point any more… and now you’re asking us to recruit more in order to meet your diversity goals? Name ONE thing the city is doing to increase interest in CPGs.
And no matter how diverse a candidate pool is, we do not appoint them. They are subject to the community’s vote. Which I trust will continue to elect members based on the issues. The end result will probably be the same regardless.
This whole process smells like a fish is telling me how to ride a bicycle.
Kevin Hastings is the vice-chair of the OB Planning Board.
A fish telling me how to ride a bicycle. That tells it all!!
We all shout at the city for being unresponsive but the real villain is Sacramento. They gutted local planning controls, they passed legislation demanding higher density under the banner of affordable housing.
BTW, somebody tell me what is affordable when it comes to housing. That’s an aspiration, but when you have a desirable community like OB you’ll never be able to build enough houses, condos, or apartments to bring the price down to the mythical “affordable” because everybody wants to live here!!!
I scraped and bought my first house in OB in 1976 for $65,000 and my mortgage was half of my monthly pay check. Most people today would think that’s nuts, but that’s what living in OB was worth to me.
Yes cookie cutter state mandates are a problem, but then look at what’s happening at Muir and Abbott.
The developer could’ve planned something with more units and more affordable units that also made them MORE money. Instead it’s a triplex that looks more like an Airbnb resort. And of course they bypassed the planning board.
Buying a house is one thing, but (stating the obvious) renters are being priced out everywhere. What is the solution? Increased high density wont result in lower rents but neither leaving things as they are.