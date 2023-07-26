OB Town Council ‘Town Hall Meeting’ — Wednesday, July 26 — at Pt Loma Library

The Ocean Beach Town Council is holding what they’re calling a “Town Hall Meeting” tonight, Wednesday, July 26 at 7 PM, and it’s at the Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library, 3701 Voltaire Street — where they promise plenty of parking.
Tonight, they’re back to their “classic format’ – the OBTC Town Hall Meeting, which features an opportunity to give non-agenda public comment, plus hear updates from elected officials, public safety, community leaders and OBTC committee representatives.
If you can’t make it in person – you can join via Zoom or tune into their livestream on Facebook (no account required to watch).
