Will the OB Pier Reopen in Early July? Come to Workshop Sat., June 10 at Liberty Station

The Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project Community Workshop is occurring this Saturday, June 10th, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road. This is the 2nd in-person Community Workshop on the pier held by the city.

Whether the pier will reopen in early July does not appear on the workshop’s agenda, but there are so many recent rumors flying around Ocean Beach that it will that it’s sure to be a top question from the audience. Perhaps by its anniversary on July 2nd or by July 4th.

But, the City ready wants the “public to provide input about what features they would like to see included in an ideal Ocean Beach Pier,” so much so that it’s offering free ice cream, fishing poles for the first 20 kids, and a bunch of adult fishing poles to be raffled off. As the pier is really a regional pier, the city ” is encouraging residents from throughout the region to attend and to bring their kids.”

Here’s the official flier:

Here’s more detail of the workshop:

Before the interactive portion of the workshop, City staff and consultants will provide a summary of findings to date, and present draft guiding principles for the project.

The engineering and design team will also present information about design opportunities and constraints related to the construction of a potential replacement pier in the location of the existing Ocean Beach Pier, as well as the next steps in the design process.

For more information go to www.obpierrenewal.com. The public can provide input here: Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project Survey (surveymonkey.com)