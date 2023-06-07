Large Brawl Involving Bikers Outside Ocean Beach Bar Results in Stabbing and Man Knocked Unconscious – 1 Arrested So Far

San Diego police arrested a motorcycle rider Tuesday night, June 6, in connection with a large brawl outside a bar in Ocean Beach that ended with one man being stabbed and a second being knocked unconscious.

The incident began when three men — ages 19, 20 and 21 — got in an argument with several bikers outside a bar on Newport Avenue near Bacon Street. The argument turned physical and more people jumped into the fight, with 30 to 40 involved, said police Officer John Buttle said.

Before officers arrived, bikers began to scatter, Buttle said.

The 21-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest and the 19-year-old man who was knocked unconscious were both taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated, a spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue said. Their injuries were not considered life threatening.

The third man involved in the argument, who was 20, ran away and was not reported injured.

Police spotted three or four riders on Harley-Davidson motorcycles heading east on Interstate 8 near 70th Street and tried to pull them over but they didn’t stop.

After a short pursuit, one rider pulled over near Lake Jennings Road in Lakeside and was arrested in connection with the fight. The rest got away.

Police are investigating the incident and will be trying to identify others involved in the clash, a police spokesperson said. SDU-T