OB Planners Have 3 ‘Hot Topics’ on Agenda, Wednesday, June 7

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets this Wednesday, June 7th, at 6 pm at the OB Recreation Center. And there are potentially 3 hot topic items on the board’s agenda.

At the top of their agenda is a presentation of the purchase of the apartment complex at 2147 Abbott Street, currently owned by the OB Community Development Corporation (CDC). The purchase of the 13-unit complex is being made by Wakefield Property. This is the property the San Diego Housing Commission wishes to turn into housing for chronically unhoused people. The property has been empty for a year.

In addition, the board will review a letter from an OB Town Council committee that wants the city to close a loop hole in the rules allowing short-term rental permits. Currently, the OBTC advocacy committee says a loophole allows one entity to apply for 115 permits. (This is perhaps in response to a recent OB Rag post about OB’s mega-slumlord, Michael Mills.)

Lastly, on the hot topic list is the agenda item where the board will form an “ad hoc committee” to handle the application process for the city to “recognize” the planning board. The city is requiring all 42 of the city’s community planning groups to “reapply” for city recognition.

This is one of the most ridiculous requirements on the board the city has ever made. And it’s a huge insult to the OB Planning Board — which has been recognized by the city since 1976. (The OB board was the very first community-elected planning group in the city of San Diego.) This requirement is one of the main three the city is making in its current plan of essentially gutting CPGs.( See this please.)

Here is the official agenda: