City Scales Down Wetlands for Northwest Mission Bay in Response to Recreation-Minded Groups

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / June 1, 2023

Backlash against San Diego’s plan to transform much of northeast Mission Bay into marshland has prompted significant revisions, including a 10 percent boost in land devoted to golf, tennis, youth sports and other recreation.

City officials have also added new language to the plan promising to minimize disruptions if fields get relocated. It also requires replacement recreation sites to be created before existing recreation sites are turned into marshland.

While the revised plan stops short of giving recreation supporters long-sought assurances they won’t lose their sites to new marshland, it is generally being embraced by community leaders as an encouraging step toward compromise. The number of acres devoted to active recreation in the revised plan increases from 60 to 66. While that’s still only a small sliver of the 505-acre area being redeveloped, it could allow all existing recreation activities to survive.

The area is now home to longtime local institutions like the Mission Bay Golf Course, Pacific Beach Tennis Club, Bob McEvoy Youth Fields and Mission Bay Boat & Ski Club.

Those groups are competing with nearby Campland on the Bay, which wants as many acres as possible devoted to camping, and a group of environmental advocates known as Rewild, which wants to max out climate-friendly wetlands.

For the balance of this pay-wall article, go here.