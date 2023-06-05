June 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings June 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

June 5th Monday 5 pm Book Club hosts Elizabeth Cobbs “Fearless Women” Event by League of Women Voters We have the rare opportunity of an author joining our LWVSD Book Club. Join our virtual discussion with Elizabeth Cobbs as we explore her book, FEARLESS WOMEN. If you haven’t read the book but are interested in learning about it, you’re welcome to join and listen in. More info: https://www.facebook.com/LWVSD

June 6th 8 am- 6 pm California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) is hosting its Lobby Day & Info Fair. Event Recommended by Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation On the ground efforts have helped build a stronger coalition of solar organizations and activists than ever before. Come join our collective efforts to meet face to face with lawmakers who will vote this year on legislation that directly affects your business and your job. It will be a day full of activities and events including meetings with elected officials and staff on pending bills, a booth fair, networking opportunities and product training all taking place on the West Lawn of the California State Capitol. We have sponsorship funds for flights, first come first serve. If you would like to attend this event and are interested in a sponsorship flight, please email tara@hcs.foundation. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=533325055641569&set=a.397976055843137

June 8th Thursday 6 pm -9 pm Queens Night Out Event by California Innocence Project InsideOut 1642 University Avenue, San Diego 92103 Join your friends, loved ones, and like-minded freedom fighters at a table to see Paris and the True Color Review, San Diego drag queen royalty, as they perform and bring the house down in support of CIP! 100% of the proceeds will be donated to CIP. Join Emily Simpson and Gina Kerschenheiter of the Real Housewives of Orange County for a fabulous night of fun and spectacle at San Diego’s best venue. $100; More info: https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaInnocenceProject/?ref=page_internal

June 8th Thursday 5:30 pm Community Choice Energy: Updating the Vision Event by North County Climate Alliance. Please join us for a presentation by Gerry Braun, founder of the Integrated Renewable Energy Systems Network (IRESN). We will learn more about Community Choice Energy (CCE) and why it’s a better way to meet 21st century challenges. Gerry’s talk will cover Community Choice Energy from 3 angles, CCE in California, CCE across the US, and new CCE initiatives in Colorado and New Hampshire. There will be time for questions from the audience. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/621630679613404

June 8th Thursday 6 pm – 7 pm Green@Home: Planning for Electrification By Acterra’s Beneficial Electrification Programming Recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition Presenters from SunWork and Peninsula Clean Energy will discuss an overview of planning for home electrification. You’ll learn about the various options and how to prioritize them for your particular home, including solar rooftops, heat pump central heating, and heat pump water heaters. Electrification expert Tom Kabat will break down the various ways you can approach home upgrades, including: preparing to replace your gas water heater when it breaks down, making a whole-home electrification plan, and switching to electric appliances without needing to upgrade your electrical panel. You’ll also learn about key rebates and incentives which can make everything easier. And you’ll have plenty of time to ask questions. More info: https://sdbec.org/event/greenhome-planning-for-electrification/

June 8th to June 11th End the Era of Fossil Fuels People vs Fossil Fuels Biden promised to be a climate president – yet under his watch, the U.S. continues to be the biggest producer of oil and gas in the world. In the first few years of his term, he approved more lease sales for new oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters than Trump. And his administration has approved new oil and gas projects, like the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska and multiple oil and gas export terminals in the Gulf. Frontline communities & global scientists have been abundantly clear – we cannot avoid the very worst impacts of the climate crisis if we allow for any more fossil development. Starting this June, we’re mobilizing to turn up the heat and make Biden take real climate action – by ending the era of fossil fuels. Join us for a national week of action June 8th – 11th 2023 to demand Biden use his executive powers to end the era of fossil fuels and declare a climate emergency! More info: https://tinyurl.com/actiontoolkit-endFF and https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/end-the-era-of-fossil-fuels-june-2023-distributed-actions?source=direct_link&

June 8th – 11th Blue Water Film Festival Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) celebrates UN – World Oceans Day, every June 8th and promotes San Diego, California as a hub for marine science, naval exploration and an epicenter for environmental storytelling. BWFF’s year round screening, panels, and events help to cultivate a burgeoning family-based, environmental and military community in San Diego and around the world. BWFF was founded by Greg Reitman to bridge the world of environmental activism and storytelling. It profiles a variety of events including film premieres and screenings, educational panels, high-level networking, social gatherings, and culminates with the Blue Water Awards Show. Various prices. More info: https://www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org/# and https://www.facebook.com/unworldoceanday/

June 9th – 14th Animal Liberation Conference. Recommended by Direct Action Everywhere San Diego The Animal Liberation Conference is being hosted by Students with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) at Berkeley. Students with DxE at Berkeley is a student organization at UC Berkeley that works to empower students to be activists for animal liberation and promote the theory of change and nonviolent strategy of DxE. DxE is a global network of activists working to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals in one generation. DxE rejects speciesism that enables the mass torture and killing of nonhuman animals and the blatant disregard for their home – our planet – as well as the unjust and oppressive institutions and ideologies that harm all animals including humans. You can find out more and register at www.liberationconference.com. $175

June 10th 9 am – June 13th 7 pm The 2023 Climate Lobbying Reboot | CCL’s June Conference Event by Citizen Climate Lobby We’re back on Capitol Hill. It’s a new Congress, and we’ll welcome them with the biggest single day of climate lobbying since 2019. CCL’s conference includes everything you’ll need to power up your climate advocacy – inspiration, best practices and information. This year, you’ll get to put everything you learn to use when you meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill and talk to them about climate change. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/750968166599570

June 10th — the second Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project community workshop, scheduled for June 10, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. For this workshop, the City of San Diego is inviting the public to provide input about specific features they would like to see included in an ideal Ocean Beach Pier. The consultant team will also be presenting a set of guiding principles for the project based on input from the public gathered over the last two months. The engineering and design team will also present information about design opportunities and constraints related to the construction of a potential replacement pier in the location of the existing Ocean Beach Pier, as well as the next steps in the design process. The workshop will be held at the Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road. free ice cream and fishing poles for the first 20 kids at Ten adult fishing poles will also be auctioned off. For more information go to www.obpierrenewal.com.

June 10th Saturday 11 am – noon Your Home’s new Green Bin workshop Event by Environmental Services City of San Diego Point Loma Library 3701 Voltaire St. San Diego 92017 The City of San Diego is pleased to provide a series of free informational presentations for City-serviced residents on the new green bin and collection schedule. These presentations are offered as virtual Zoom webinars or in-person workshops at select locations. It will cover What goes in the new green bin, Importance of recycling your organic waste, Green bin cleaning and storage tips and Q&A with City staff. More info: https://www.sandiego.gov/environmental-services/recycling/sb1383/webinars-and-workshops

June 10th Saturday 10 am – 2 pm 25th Annual Conference on Raza Prisoners and Colonialism Event by Unión del Barrio Chicano Park Museum 600 national Avenue 92113 Modern day slavery is alive and well even to this day and age. The prison industrial complex has been created to continue, the immense imprisonment which derives major investments and profitability from the punishment industry. Prisons do not disappear problems in fact what disappears are people, who have become the canon fodder of big business. Prisons have become central to the U.S. economy. Cheap labor pools have existed in the capitalist system, prisons become a stimulant of the economy, providing jobs in corrections and cheap labor where racialized population prisoners are exploited workers. Join us at this year’s 25th Annual Chicano Mexicano Prison Project Conference to discuss the perpetual cycle of modern day slavery, prisons and how we can break the cycle.” More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/267858572443283/?ref=newsfeed

June 10th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting.

June 13th Tuesday City Council considers citywide ban on survival camping by unhoused residents proposed by Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilmember Stephen Whitburn on June 13th makes survival camping a crime 24/7 in/near parks, homeless shelters, schools, trolley corridors, “transportation hubs” and “waterways”; and virtually everywhere else on public property in the City if a shelter bed is deemed available. Please check for updates on information and protests/vigils on this inhumane ordinance by checking the following groups. San Diego Emergency Housing Alliance, https://www.facebook.com/SDHEMA2017/ Think Dignity https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=607439904752344&set=a.374538644709139 A good source for information and advocacy for the homeless is Homelessness News San Diego https://www.facebook.com/HomelessNewsandEvents/

June 13th Tuesday 6 pm – 7pm Fight Climate Change From Your Kitchen Webinar – City of San Diego and Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Nearly 40% of food produced worldwide is wasted. You have the power to help change this statistic by making small changes to your daily life and habits. If you would like to be a part of this change, join our webinar! Solana Center’s knowledgeable speakers will share practical solutions to reduce food waste in your home, and discuss how incorporating these practices into your daily life can be a great way to help the environment and save money. More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/fight-climate-change-from-you-kitchen-webinar-city-of-san-diego/

June 17th Saturday 9 am – 11 am Miramar Landfill Bus Tour Event by I Love a Clean San Diego and the City of San Diego Environmental Services Metro Biosolids Center, 5240 Convoy St, San Diego 92111 This two (2) hour bus tour will give you a peek behind-the-scenes to find out what really happens when you dispose of waste and clear up the myth of throwing something “away”.This event is available for City of San Diego residents ONLY. As a safety precaution, long pants and close-toed shoes are REQUIRED. A signed waiver will be required at the start of the tour. This tour is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Learn more and find waivers here: https://cleansd.org/event/miramar-landfill-bus-tours/2023-06-17/

June 17th Saturday 11 a.m. to noon, Your Home’s new Green Bin workshop Event by Environmental Services City of San Diego Pacific Beach Library 4275 Cass St, San Diego 92109 The City of San Diego is pleased to provide a series of free informational presentations for City-serviced residents on the new green bin and collection schedule. These presentations are offered as virtual Zoom webinars or in-person workshops at select locations. It will cover What goes in the new green bin, Importance of recycling your organic waste, Green bin cleaning and storage tips and Q&A with City staff. More info: https://www.sandiego.gov/environmental-services/recycling/sb1383/webinars-and-workshops

June 17th Saturday 6 pm – 9 pm Baja Bash WILDCOAST Montbleau Estates Solana Beach Wildcoast has partnered with some of San Diego’s finest chefs who share a commitment to sustainability and protecting our oceans. Come enjoy this wealth of culinary talent at our Baja Bash fundraiser featuring fresh seafood, organic produce, Baja wines and craft beers, mezcal, live music and more! All to celebrate WILDCOAST’s ocean conservation and climate action programs in California and Mexico. $200 More info: https://one.bidpal.net/bajabash2023/welcome andhttps://www.facebook.com/WILDCOASTCOSTASALVAJE

June 18th Sunday 9 am – 3 pm Celebrate Juneteenth with our friends and community partners at Paddle for Peace La Jolla Shores Park, 8300 Camino Del Oro, La Jolla 92037 Come and join us for our third annual Juneteenth community celebration, where we will also be commemorating Fathers Day! This year’s event promises to be even more exciting with a variety of activities, including surf lessons, yoga sessions, dad’s relay race, a delicious BBQ, and much more. More info: https://www.paddleforpeace.org/event-details/3rd-annual-juneteenth-fathers-day-community-celebration-1 and https://sdclimatenetwork.org/?fbclid=IwAR2jtGsjlwcw8uHDNkaz7ucPILvA0zmeh48VdMGKYO6QAAA4sChDhU4tE_s#event=76691414;instance=20230618090000

June 22nd Thursday 5 pm – 7:15 pm Movie “Beyond Zero” and mixer with ISL Event by Green Building Council San Diego bkm OfficeWorks Showroom 4780 Eastgate Mall Suite 100 San Diego 92121 Enjoy some time to re-connect or meet with professionals in our industry for drinks and light appetizers prior to the commencement of the movie showing. “Beyond Zero tells a powerful and hugely hopeful story about what it means to build a business around restoring the earth and just why we must reimagine capitalism to heal the world — and ourselves. Don’t just see this movie, bring its lessons into your company, and fast.” Rebecca Henderson, Professor at Harvard Business School Author of Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/2023_06_22_i2sl_movie

June 24th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm Eighth annual Zero Waste Fair Event by I Love a Clean San Diego EUSD Farm Lab. Join us for a fun and unique celebration of all things zero waste! This one-of-a-kind event will highlight tips on low-waste living, composting, recycling, sustainable swaps for everyday products, and more. All are welcome – from sustainable living beginners to zero waste experts. Attendees will also have the opportunity to discover local zero waste businesses, and win eco-conscious prizes! More Info: https://cleansd.org/zerowastefair/

We apologize for getting the enewsletter out late, but we were in Colorado for the Telluride Mountain Film Festival. We highly recommend you check it out and go if you can. Using the power of film, art and ideas, Mountainfilm inspires audiences to create a better world. Held every Memorial Day weekend, the Mountainfilm festival brings together a community of filmmakers and change makers, showcasing documentary films that celebrate adventure, activism, social justice, environment and indomitable spirit. https://www.mountainfilm.org/

To keep up to date on Women’s rights go to: Women’s March San Diego https://womensmarchsd.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchsandiego/?ref=page_internal

They also recommend the following groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, UltraViolet, ACLU, the Liberate Abortion Coalition, SEIU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United State of Women, and MomsRising

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.