Public’s Help Needed in Hit and Run That Killed Skateboarder Cameron Loren in Ocean Beach – Reward Offered

The public’s help is being sought in finding the driver in an Ocean Beach hit-and-run that killed skateboarder Cameron “Cam” Loren. Loren was struck from behind as he skateboarded down Voltaire Street.

This was June 4 and he was hit in the 4500 block of Voltaire around 10:30 pm. His body was found by a passerby.

San Diego police said the driver fled the scene, leaving the 25-year-old Loren on the street with injuries. Emergency crews responded to the incident, but Loren was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Cam Loren memorial on Voltaire. Photo by Deb Greene.

A small memorial has been set up for him on Voltaire. Cam is reportedly to have been a worker at OB People’s Food Market just a block or so from where he was struck.

A description of the driver was not available, and investigators believe the vehicle that struck Loren was a light-colored sedan that may have a damaged windshield and roofline.

Anyone with information on this case, including the location of the driver or the vehicle involved, is urged to contact the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495-7807 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

