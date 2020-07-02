Public’s Help Needed in Hit and Run That Killed Skateboarder Cameron Loren in Ocean Beach – Reward Offered

The public’s help is being sought in finding the driver in an Ocean Beach hit-and-run that killed skateboarder Cameron “Cam” Loren. Loren was struck from behind as he skateboarded down Voltaire Street.

This was June 4 and he was hit in the 4500 block of Voltaire around 10:30 pm. His body was found by a passerby.

San Diego police said the driver fled the scene, leaving the 25-year-old Loren on the street with injuries. Emergency crews responded to the incident, but Loren was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

A small memorial has been set up for him on Voltaire. Cam is reportedly to have been a worker at OB People’s Food Market just a block or so from where he was struck.

A description of the driver was not available, and investigators believe the vehicle that struck Loren was a light-colored sedan that may have a damaged windshield and roofline.

Anyone with information on this case, including the location of the driver or the vehicle involved, is urged to contact the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495-7807 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.