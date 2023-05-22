Kudos to Senator Diane Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi and Her Daughter

By Colleen O’Connor

All your enemies

Have opened their mouths wide against you;

They hiss and gnash their teeth.

They say, “We have swallowed her up!

Surely this is the day for which we waited; (From the Bible: Lamentations 2:16)

But, they have not swallowed her up. Not Senator Diane Feinstein, not Nancy Pelosi, her neighbor of 30 years, and not Pelosi’s eldest caregiving daughter, Nancy Corinne Prowda.

For months, the GOP, many self-important, ineffectual politicians and op/ed columnists have railed against Senator Feinstein, demanding her resignation and heaping scorn on those who protected, sheltered, and cared for a woman who is elderly, recently recovering from shingles and its maladies.

Yes, amid the world’s menaces, maniacs, and madmen, somehow Diane Feinstein poses the greatest risk. Read the national press. Any “Christian” compassion visible? Hardly. The coverage is overwhelmingly cruel.

The drumbeat of national broadcasts, newspaper headlines, cover stories and op/ed pieces demanding she resign forthwith is heartless. A bit of sexism? A double standard?

According to Feinstein’s biographer, Jerry Roberts:

“Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has certainly made that point, and I find it hard to disagree with. Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. Kennedy was absent for months after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and I don’t recall anyone saying, “Oh, Ted Kennedy should resign.” And there’s lot of other examples as well.

Who among these “teeth gnashers” has ever cared for an aging parent, a dying sibling, a wounded friend? Surely, none of them. Their callousness feeds on itself.

Beyond hypocrisy. Beyond lunacy, if any Democrat thinks the Republican Senate will ever replace Feinstein’s vacancy with another Democrat. The Democrats’ slim majority depends on her tie-breaking votes.

And what a “WOW” vote difference her vote holds.

According to Time Magazine,

“The reason why Feinstein holds all this power is tied to her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats have an 11-to-10 advantage over Republicans on the panel, giving them zero margin for error in advancing President Joe Biden’s nominees for lifetime appointments to federal courts, including the Supreme Court. A tied 10-to-10 vote, at least under the current rules, leaves those nominees potentially stuck in limbo. Whenever she’s absent, Feinstein leaves Democrats on the committee with an insufficient 10 votes.”

The confirmation of Civil rights lawyer Nancy Abudu to the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit (where she will be the first Black woman to sit on the Atlanta-based court), is just one example.

She waited for almost a year for Feinstein’s return to win the appointment.

The Senate confirmed Abudu, a graduate of Columbia University and Tulane Law School,49-47 last Thursday. Opposed by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin alongside GOP critics of Abudu’s work with the Southern Poverty Law Center, where she served as deputy legal director and interim director for strategic litigation, he nomination needed Feinstein’s vote to succeed.

Feinstein delivered a history-making “WOW” win. A one-vote margin. And there are others.

Yet, the press continues to “gnass their teeth.”

Here then, is Los Angeles Times reporter’s leading and loaded question to Feinstein’s biographer.

“Will this sad ending tarnish Feinstein’s legacy? Should it?”

The biographer’s response:

“I don’t think it should. Look at all the things she accomplished politically as well as culturally. Look at the generations of women politicians that have come out of the Bay Area — the vice president of the United States; the former speaker of the House; Sen. Barbara Boxer; women members of Congress. They all followed in Dianne’s footsteps.

Her work in the Senate — desert protection, exposing the government use of torture to fight terrorism, the 10-year assault weapons ban — speaks for itself. The role she played on complicated California issues: water, immigration, many things.

So, kudos to Nancy Pelosi and her daughter for staying close, being supportive and helping Senator Feinstein continue to make history.

The “teeth gnashers” failed to swallow her up.