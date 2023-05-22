Father of Hit-and-Run Victim Led ‘Community-Wide Detective Squad’ to Ocean Beach Suspect, Who’s Arrested

The father of a Point Loma teen severely injured in a hit-and-run incident led a “community-wide detective squad” to find and locate an Ocean Beach person suspected of causing the incident.

Tim Ash is the father of Alex who was wrapping up a ride on his E-bike on Catalina Blvd on a recent Friday night when he was hit by an SUV that then took off. Alex fractured his pelvis in 3 places and he had internal bleeding in his bladder which was life-threatening.

After his son was injured and hospitalized Tim and other family members and friends went to work, in search of the SUV, believed to be a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“It was a community-wide detective squad,” said Tim Ash. Michael Chen at 10News reported that, “Ash says loved ones, friends, and acquaintances posted on social media, knocked on doors, found surveillance video, and chased down sightings.”

In all, Ash and his detectives checked out about a dozen homes where dark SUVs with damage were spotted, sometimes staking out the place, and sometimes returning several times.

Less than a week after the incident came a tip from a neighbor on the Nextdoor app.

“I jumped in my car. I staked out the car, and documented it,” said Ash.

He says that led him to a damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee, helping police make an arrest.

Police arrested and 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to felony hit-and-run charges.

Meanwhile, Alex is back home and recovering, but doctors say he could suffer long-term hip and arthritis issues.