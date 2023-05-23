‘It’s All About the OB Pier’ at Ocean Beach Town Council Meeting — Wed., May 24 at Pt Loma Library

Everyone’s invited to the “OB Pier Update & Discussion” at the Ocean Beach Town Council meeting, Wednesday, May 24th at 7 PM. The meeting will be held at the Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library, at 3701 Voltaire Street –(and there’s plenty of parking).

The public May Town Council meeting will be “a session wholly dedicated to discussions surrounding the future of our beloved OB Pier,” as an announcement for the meeting stated.

The agenda will cover:

an update from the City of San Diego about the current status of the pier,

shed light on progress in the Pier Renewal Project timeline,

and, “most importantly, allow us to envision the potential future of the OB pier.”

The OBTC’s “aim is to gather ideas and feedback, preparing us for a more in-depth session at the upcoming Pier Renewal Workshop on June 10th.”

Also, the announcement from OBTC stated:

Regular reports from our elected officials and community representatives are being collected digitally this month. A comprehensive recap email will be compiled and sent out at the end of the week.

Please note the location for this month’s meeting is at the Point Loma Library.