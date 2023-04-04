April 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings April 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

April 4th Tuesday 6 pm Support ReWild at the Mission Bay Park Committee Meeting Paradise Point Resort on Vacation Rd Join us as the city presents its De Anza Natural restoration proposal. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to restore and prepare Mission Bay Park for the next 100 years of conservation needs and sea level rise realities. We know northeast Mission Bay is the BEST place in the city for restored wetland habitat, and we need to implement the maximum volume of restored wetland acreage at the Wildest level NOW. More info: https://rewildmissionbay.org/2023/03/31/support-rewild-at-the-mission-bay-park-committee-meeting-april-4th/?fbclid=IwAR21QqztFqtc4Ho1guKujAzFX7VdPKx4HJ1rDo5OyXjH7d3leks3r22djgU

April 4th Tuesday 4 pm Beyond Vietnam: Militarism, Racism and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Enduring Legacy online event Recommended by Peace Resource Center; On April 4, 1967, exactly one year before he was murdered, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave an historic sermon at New York’s Riverside Church on the profound connection between US militarism abroad with violence, racial repression, and widespread deprivation on the home front. Over 50 years later, from Ukraine to Uvalde, the crises of militarism, materialism, racism and the prospect of spiritual death that Dr. King warned us about are still very much with us. Not only does this militarism abroad continue to seed violence and poverty at home, it now aggravates the climate crisis and consumes vital resources that could alleviate climate-related suffering. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/170455329213813/?ref=newsfeed

April 4th Tuesday 4 pm – 5 pm Safeguarding Our Democracy: An Evening with Wendy Weiser, Brennan Center for Justice, & Marc Elias, Democracy Docket Event by Third Act SoCal Working Group Join the Third Act Lawyers Working Group for a discussion with two prominent leaders about the role the Third Act community can play in protecting voting rights, free and fair elections, redistricting, and the rule of law. Learn how you can help protect our increasingly fragile democracy. More info: https://thirdact.org/events/safeguarding-our-democracy-an-evening-with-wendy-weiser-marc-elias/?sourceid=&emci=e3d6b6cf-f8c9-ed11-a8e0-00224832e811&emdi=935c959c-04cb-ed11-a8e0-00224832e811&ceid=36412

April 6th Thursday 6 pm 10 Years of Making it Home: A Decade of PATH Event by PATH WeWork 600 B Street. PATH celebrates ten years of innovation, collaboration, and partnership in our work to end homelessness in San Diego. Please join us for an evening of celebration and inspiration as we honor the lives of our participants and shine a light on the remarkable work of our staff. We are excited to honor Mimi and Mike Murray for generously giving their time, voice, and incredible support. Proceeds from this event will support PATH’s programs to end homelessness in San Diego. $95 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/689769252888684/?ref=newsfeed

April 7th Friday 1:30 pm – 6 pm Crucifixion of Friendship Park Event by Friends of Friendship Park Bus leaves from 1955 Julian Ave, San Diego 92113 Join friends from San Diego and Tijuana this Good Friday, as we witness and mourn the crucifixion of Friendship Park from the Mexican side of the border. U. S. Border Patrol contractors are erecting two 30 foot walls across this historic and iconic binational gathering place, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Bus $20 or $30 for two. More info: https://www.friendshippark.org/crucifixion

April 8th Saturday 10 am – 11 am Monthly Meetup by Citizens Climate Lobby The work to preserve a livable world requires buy-in and participation from all sectors — civil society, government, business, science, academia. Finding common ground among these various sectors is essential to meet our climate goals, and so we talk this month with Kajsa Hendrickson, Director at Future 500, to learn more about stakeholder engagement and collaboration, particularly with the business community. Kajsa works directly to build bridges between groups at odds, or even in conflict, something she honed as a volunteer at CCL in San Diego. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/918306265955469/?ref=newsfeed

April 8th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting

April 12th Wednesday 1 pm – 8 pm 6th Annual State of Biodiversity Symposium Event by San Diego Natural History Museum 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park San Diego 92101 This Symposium brings together conservationists, land managers, scientists, students, and the interested public to convene diverse voices around regional conservation topics to understand the current opportunities, threats, and state of knowledge. $45 – $70 More info: https://www.sdnhm.org/calendar/state-of-biodiversity/?fbclid=IwAR0CccMSB65ChnZXSFgI83gOHiyGfixnYHjoZGQqb-ZoakWCkOf__vbpLkU

April 12th Wednesday 9 am – 11 am Miramar Landfill Bus Tour Event by I Love a Clean San Diego and the City of San Diego Environmental Services Metro Biosolids Center, 5240 Convoy St, San Diego 92111 This two (2) hour bus tour will give you a peek behind-the-scenes to find out what really happens when you dispose of waste and clear up the myth of throwing something “away”.This event is available for City of San Diego residents ONLY. As a safety precaution, long pants and close-toed shoes are REQUIRED. A signed waiver will be required at the start of the tour. This tour is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Learn more and find waivers here: https://cleansd.org/event/miramar-landfill-bus-tours/2023-04-12/

April 12th Wednesday 7 pm – 8 pm Careers for a Changing Climate Event by STAY COOL – Grandparents Against Global Warming Twenty years ago, it would be hard to imagine the types of careers that are so prevalent now. What effect is a changing climate having on research and innovation? What other jobs will be needed to address health, safety, and infrastructure, and how will we effectively coordinate and communicate with each other? STAY COOL is proud to host a multigenerational event that will explore what is on the horizon for future jobseekers. Be a cool “elder” and share this information with younger generations! Cleantech San Diego, the Climate Science and Policy program at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and Climate People will provide highlights from their organizations. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/careers-for-a-changing-climate-april-12-2023-tickets-594030239437?fbclid=IwAR3fgsFqJZHPAxmyiBFu6_x-Nai2GNoY8dn6uzCxEWTZvxv_-IUBcfR8WZc

April 13th Thursday 5:30 pm Key Topics before the Supreme Court Event By League of Women Voters of San Diego The Supreme Court eviscerated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by tossing out voter protections in 2013. An upcoming case — Merrill v. Milligan — also deals with an aspect of the Voting Rights Act.Two speakers who follow the rulings of the Supreme Court will discuss this and other important topics before the Court – the Moore v. Harper gerrymandering case, affirmative action, executive action on immigration decisions and the aftermath of the gun rights case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/key-topics-before-the-supreme-court-registration-536123910047?aff=erelpanelorg

April 13th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Aerosolized Coastal Water Pollution: Who is at Risk? Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us to hear from special guest speaker Dr. Matthew Pendergraft from Scripps, co-author of a study entitled, “Bacterial and Chemical Evidence of Coastal Water Pollution from the Tijuana River in Sea Spray Aerosol”. Photo of polluted waters off Imperial Beach from WILDCOAST. About ½ of the world’s population lives near the coast, and coastal water pollution (CWP) is widespread. Although this study was conducted at Imperial Beach in Southern California, the findings have implications for other coastal areas worldwide that have been affected by human activity. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/543281114578442/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

April 13th to April 27th The Humanities Center and the MS in Humanitarian Action at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice present the International Rescue Committee’s annual Refugee Film Festival. Peace and Justice Theater at University of San Diego This is a fundraiser supported by the Otto Family Foundation. $15 per film. Screenings of documentary films are accompanied by expert speakers from the community of displaced persons the International Rescue Committee serves. SCHEDULE: A Fire Within Thursday April 13 at 6:30 p.m,. Simple as Water Thursday April 20 at 6:30 p.m. and Chéche Lavi: Thursday April 27 at 6:30 p.m. More info: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=87263

April 15th Saturday 11 am – 4 pm San Diego Vegan Festival Event by Vegan in San Diego Waterfront Park – 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

Join us for a FREE vegan party, celebrating the vegan lifestyle through food, drinks, goods, information and more! With free admission, this event is open and inviting for vegans and vegan-curious folks alike. Please follow us on Instagram at @SDveganFest and Facebook at San Diego Vegan Festival to stay up on breaking news, vendor and speaking announcements, and joyful reminders. More info: https://veganinsandiego.com/FFNM/?fbclid=IwAR0AtuTE6l6goWYNE02NWjfCXCfM5NkBhvs_Cx69VRJnVgUGcvTXKe2j2H0

April 15th Saturday 12 pm – 4 pm Carnival for Climate Event by SanDiego350 Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park. Join us for a FREE fun-filled day of games, prizes, food and more. Carnival for Climate is a family-friendly festival with educational climate-related carnival games, circus performers, face painting, carnival food, learning opportunities, and ways to take action!

More info: https://carnival4climate.org/

April 16th Sunday 10 am – 2 pm Backyards Tour San Diego Green Homes Tour 2023 Event by San Diego Green Building Council In the next installment of our series of Green Homes Mini-Tours, we are looking at the ways in which our yards and gardens can help heal the earth. We invite you to visit three properties with yards that are making a positive impact in unique and creative ways. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/ght_backyard_tour_202 and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-green-homes-backyards-tour-tickets-600987147737

April 17th Monday 9 am – 10 pm The Outlook for the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund Event recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition Join us for an Energy Policy Seminar featuring Jahi Wise, Senior Advisor to the Administrator and Acting Director for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. More info: https://sdbec.org/event/energy-policy-seminar-jahi-wise-on-the-outlook-for-the-epas-greenhouse-gas-reduction-fund/

April 17th Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm A Conversation with Kim Stanley Robinson The UC San Diego Library Author Talk Series in partnership with the Academic Senate Committee on Campus Climate Change asks you to save the date for an evening with international bestselling author and science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson, who will discuss his globally influential book “The Ministry for the Future.” Sally T. WongAvery Library, 2nd Floor. The evening will include student presentations on climate change, followed by a moderated discussion with Audrey Geisel University Librarian Erik T. Mitchell. More info: https://library.ucsd.edu/news-events/events/kim-stanley-robinson/

April 19th Wednesday 11 am – 1 pm Thoughtful Residential Building Electrification Event by San Diego Green Building Council Join us to learn about common misconceptions around upgrading your building’s electrical panel and why it’s not always necessary. In fact, most existing panels have the capacity to handle efficient, right-sized electrification. Don’t miss out on this informative session. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDGreenBuildingCouncil/photos/a.368743386526398/6428765383857471/

April 19th Wednesday 11:30 am – 1:30 pm Gun Violence Prevention in San Diego and Beyond Event By League of Women Voters of San Diego Tom Ham’s Lighthouse 2150 Harbor Island Drive San Diego 92101 Join us for an informative discussion on gun violence prevention in San Diego and beyond with speakers: David Nisleit, San Diego Police Chief, Therese Hymer, Legislation and Advocacy Team, San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention and David Hernandez, San Diego Union-Tribune reporter on law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County Cost $45 includes lunch More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gun-violence-prevention-in-san-diego-and-beyond-tickets-567165626657?aff=Calendar

April 22nd. Saturday 9 am Creek to Bay Cleanup 100+ Cleanup Sites Across the Region Event by I Love A Clean San Diego The 21st annual Creek to Bay cleanup takes place on Earth Day in 2023! Celebrate Earth Day by joining the largest environmental cleanup in San Diego County during Earth Week. Join thousands of volunteers across 100+ cleanup sites in protecting and preserving our shared environment. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/594041762576420

April 22nd. Saturday 12 pm – 4 pm San Diego EarthFest Park Blvd and Presidents Way This is a FREE Earth Day celebration presented by Vegan Food Popup. Featuring over 100 eco-friendly food, product and service vendors as well as environmental, conservation and animal rescue groups. This event is family-friendly and dog-friendly with free parking available. This is a zero-waste event. A portion of profits will be donated to local non-profit groups. More info http://www.sandiegoearthfest.com/

April 22nd Saturday 10 am – 5 pm 53rd Chicano Park Day This family event is free and open to the public. The theme for the 53rd Chicano Park Day commemoration is “Chicano Park Day 53: Kindling the New Fire”.More info: https://chicano-park.com/

The OB Rag apologizes for the late posting of this calendar.