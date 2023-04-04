Restaurant Review: Fiddler’s Green on Shelter Island in Point Loma

Restaurant Review

Fiddler’s Green

2760 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106|

619-222-2216

By Judi Curry

It has been a few years since I ate a meal at Fiddler’s Green. When my husband was alive we ate there regularly because the previous owner was a fisherman and so was my husband and he enjoyed talking fishing with him. But it has been four years since I’ve been there (see my 2019 review and my 2013 review) and thanks to a former student of mine – Hitomi – giving me a gift certificate for my birthday — Steve and I decided to go there to celebrate our 2nd anniversary. We were not disappointed!

I have to say that at the very beginning I was not sure the meal would be a success. The hostess was on a phone call when we arrived, and it was close to 6 minutes after we walked in the door that we were seated. I had hoped we would be seated in one of the back booths, but as it was we were in the middle of the dining room, and Steve was in second heaven since he could watch the ice hockey game on two televisions from where we were seated. (To be honest with you if I had known that our entertainment would come from televisions I would have suggested we go someplace else!)

We had barely been seated when a young lady came up to our table and asked us for a drink order. Her quick response after our being seated after waiting to do so helped with our mood. Steve and I decided to order a mai tai and share it. Good thing because it was enormous – and very tasty.

The menu was also interesting and offered many items. The “Starters” included a Coconut Crunchy Combo Platter, Seared Ahi, Poke, Jumbo Shrimp, Shrimp Cocktail, Crab Cakes, Calamari Strips, etc. There was even an Artichoke, Quesadilla’s, Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, etc.

The next thing on the menu was Salads and Soups, including a Spinach Salad, Garden Salad, Caesar Salad, and of course, New England Clam Chowder.

Fiddler’s Island Specials was next, and it included a Steakhouse Bacon Cheese Burger for $17.95, and Fish and Chips for $16.95. Not to be outdone, the next item was Grilled Meat Entrees, and included Prime Top Sirloin, Prime Teriyaki Sirloin, New York Strip, Ribeye, Filet Mignon, Prime Rib Baby Back Ribs, Double Cut Pork Chops, New Zealand Lamb Rack, Teriyaki Chicken and ended with a Traeger Smoked Special.

The Seafood Entrees menu was also very extensive. There was Coconut Jumbo Shrimp, Coconut Calamari Steaks, Coconut Crunchy Combo Dinner, Seared Ahi, Grilled Salmon, Swordfish, Baked Seabass, Fresh Lobster Tail, and ended with a Steak and Lobster Special.

Steve had decided that he wanted to try the Steakhouse Bacon Cheese Burger which came with either a salad or Clam Chowder and French Fries. He chose the Clam Chowder and we split it. It was delicious. The Burger was so large that it took two hands to hold on to it, and I accused him of being a snake that could disjoint his jaw so that he could get his mouth around the bun and meat. He said it was wonderful and was only $17.95. The amount of French Fries that came with it was astounding. We shared them also.

I had decided that I wanted to try the Coconut Crunchy Combo Dinner. It consisted of Shrimp, Calamari, Onion Rings and tropical dipping sauces. (There were actually 3 different varieties of sauces.) But it also came with soup or salad, baked or mashed potatoes, and bread and butter. When I started to place my order Tom, our server, suggested to me that I try the appetizer which had the shrimp, calamari and onion rings but did not have the other items. I was so relieved to hear that it was the same except it didn’t have the side dishes with it. And after I received the order I was really relieved, because there was a great deal of food which I shared with Steve.

The “starter” menu item was $19.95, whereas the Seafood Entrée items were $29.95. (My thought was that if I didn’t have all the extras with the dinner, I could have a Crème Brulee for dessert and “celebrate” our two years together.) But guess what? Of all the desserts they had on their menu, they were OUT of Crème Brulee but I didn’t know that until Tom handed us the dessert menu and said, “we have everything but the Crème Brulee!”

Over all, the meal was delicious. There was just the right amount of food to feel satisfied; not overly full, but not hungry either. The amount of the meal, including the drink only came to $49.58, which in today’s world is not a lot of money.

It was a very enjoyable meal and even though the hockey game was on the entire time, there is no question about returning in the near future.