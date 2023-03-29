Walking the Point

By Kathy Blavatt

Photos by Kathy Blavatt

We will remember Winter 2023 as the year we got rain. Months of storms pounded our coastline. On the upside, there were clear and even sunny days between showers. The clean air provided extraordinary views.

On a clear day, Cabrillo Monument at the tip of the Point Loma Peninsula is the primo local spot for views of San Diego, Mexico, and the ocean.

As I ventured to Cabrillo Monument for a hike, I was tantalized by the juxtaposed details of the far-off mountains that contrasted with the downtown urban center and the Coronado Cays.

Days earlier, at other viewpoints to the North, I could see snow on the mountains as far as Big Bear.

These in-between sunny days, combined with a cool breeze, were perfect for walking. What better place to enjoy natural habitat and glorious view than Cabrillo’s Bayside Trail.

The Bayside Trail has great informational signs along its route.

Some wildflowers were starting to bloom, giving us a preview of what this Spring has in store.

Rock walls sculpted by rain, wind, animals, and natural accruing events that create organic artistry of shapes and textures.

Toward the end of the trail, there is an excellent spot to view the rocky, isolated beach at the mouth of San Diego Bay.

Driving down Sunset Cliffs Boulevard is an excellent way to end your adventure. Since the storms have created large surf, you may catch giant waves breaking over the cliffs.

Now that the Winter of 2023 is a memory, we can look forward to a blooming good Spring.