Feeling Thankful as I Near 85

by Ernie McCray

I’m almost 85.

And with more years behind me

than ahead of me

I am thankful

to still be alive

and to have been brought to life

by a mother who

loved and befriended me

and guided me

towards a nice path

to take on my life’s journey,

a voyage

I’m thankful for

just for the gifts

that have been bestowed on me:

a beautiful wonderful woman

who adds sweet spice to my life

and brightens my life

as we engage everyday

with aging’s surprises,

loving and valuing each other;|

my children, and their children, and their children,

loved ones whose

warm and energizing and hope inspiring

ways of being

fill me with a gentle pride

that flows through me

like soft waves

breaking on a beach

at high tide;

the kids I’ve taught

and the loyal and caring friends

who’ve been at my side

during the ups and downs

of my ride;

the songs I’ve harmonized

and the musical grooves I’ve moved to;

the books I’ve allowed to take me away

to another place

like a moment,

as a boy,

when I sailed downriver

on the mighty Mississippi

with Huck Finn and Jim

and suddenly remembered where I was

and bailed ship

just as quick

as I had joined the trip;

the sheer joy

playing ball

and writing prose

and poetry

and breaking a leg on stage

has brought me.

But what I’m most thankful for

is growing old

with my loving nature intact

in a world where it’s

exhausting to do that!

So grateful for that!