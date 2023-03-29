Feeling Thankful as I Near 85

by Ernie McCray
I’m almost 85.
And with more years behind me
than ahead of me
I am thankful
to still be alive
and to have been brought to life
by a mother who
loved and befriended me
and guided me
towards a nice path
to take on my life’s journey,
a voyage
I’m thankful for
just for the gifts
that have been bestowed on me:
a beautiful wonderful woman
who adds sweet spice to my life
and brightens my life
as we engage everyday
with aging’s surprises,
loving and valuing each other;|
my children, and their children, and their children,
loved ones whose
warm and energizing and hope inspiring
ways of being
fill me with a gentle pride
that flows through me
like soft waves
breaking on a beach
at high tide;
the kids I’ve taught
and the loyal and caring friends
who’ve been at my side
during the ups and downs
of my ride;
the songs I’ve harmonized
and the musical grooves I’ve moved to;
the books I’ve allowed to take me away
to another place
like a moment,
as a boy,
when I sailed downriver
on the mighty Mississippi
with Huck Finn and Jim
and suddenly remembered where I was
and bailed ship
just as quick
as I had joined the trip;
the sheer joy
playing ball
and writing prose
and poetry
and breaking a leg on stage
has brought me.
But what I’m most thankful for
is growing old
with my loving nature intact
in a world where it’s
exhausting to do that!
So grateful for that!
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Thank you for the words and inspiration.