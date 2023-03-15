Point Loma House Newly Designated as ‘Historic’

At its January 2023 meeting, the City of San Diego Historical Resources Board designated six historic buildings — five houses and one commercial building — including one two-story house in Point Loma.

This was highlighted in the March/ April newsletter of Save Our Heritage Organization and here is what they reported about the Point Loma house:

3425 Xenophon Street in the Peninsula Community is a two-story home built in 1937 in the Spanish Colonial Revival style with a Monterey style cantilevered second-floor balcony covered by the primary roof.

The Carl and Ethel Mae Sharp House meets HRB Criterion C for retaining key elements of these two architectural styles.

These include a low-pitched, combined hipped-and-gabled roof with minimal eave overhang; smooth stucco and wood cladding; brick chimney; asymmetrical primary facade; multi-light and single-light wood-framed windows; and French doors.

The designation excludes the 1967 and 2019 rear additions.