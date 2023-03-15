Do You Know What District You Live In?

[Slightly edited from Peninsula News]

If you live in Point Loma or Ocean Beach, you probably know which City Council District you’re in. (2)

You might know what County District we’re in. But that’s been tricky.

For a long time the northern part of Point Loma and OB was in District 4, and the southern Peninsula was in District 1. (Remember the Ron & Greg Show?)

Well, forget 4 and 1, because now we’re in District 3.

All of us.

That brings us to our State legislature. Do you know what Assembly district we are in? If you said the 78th, you are living in the past. After the most recent census, the 77th District has taken us over.

The State of California funnels crucial funding to San Diego, and our District representative can address specific needs in our Peninsula community. That leads to our final question. Would be good to know who represents us in the State Assembly? Here’s an opportunity…

We hope you will join us on Saturday morning, March 25th, for a casual conversation with our Assemblymember, Tasha Boerner Horvath, at Monsaraz at 1451 Rosecrans.

Biography Tasha Boerner Horvath

Tasha Boerner Horvath was first elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2018 and re-elected for her third term in November of 2022. She represents the 77th District, encompassing Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and the coastal communities of La Jolla south to Coronado.

Tasha was selected by Speaker Anthony Rendon to chair the Assembly Communications and Conveyance Committee for the 2023-24 session. She serves on the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and the following policy committees: Local Government, Aging & Long-Term Care, and Veterans Affairs. In addition, she chairs the Select Committee on Sea Level Rise & the California Economy.

Before serving in the State Assembly, Tasha served as a local City Councilmember, businesswoman, and former PTA leader. A third-generation San Diego County resident, she served as a member of the city’s Planning Commission prior to her election to the Encinitas City Council in 2016.

Professionally, Tasha has worked for global Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, and higher-education institutions. In response to her daughter’s struggle with a sensory processing disorder, Tasha started a business designing sensory-friendly clothing for little girls.

Tasha earned an M.A. in International Studies from Claremont Graduate University Institute of Politics and Policy. She received her B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. Tasha is the proud Mom of two children.