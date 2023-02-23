Voting Begins for Ocean Beach Planning Board; Runs through Thursday, March 1

Voting for the eight seats up for election at the Ocean Beach Planning Board has begun and will run through Thursday, March 1 at 8pm. Online voting began on Wednesday, February 22.

In person voting will take place at the OB Recreation Center on March 1 from 8am-10am, then again from 4pm – 8pm. Mail-in and drop off ballots will also be accepted. The drop box will be at the OB Business center.

Results will be announced Thursday, March 2, 2023 via OBPB email and social media.

How to Vote in the 2023 Election

Who Can Vote?

All members of the community who reside, own property or own/operate a business within the OB Community Plan Area are eligible to vote in the election.

If you are eligible in multiple Districts, you still may ONLY vote in one (1) District.

Community members can only vote for the candidate representing their district AND the At-Large candidate (if you choose).

All voters must submit a voter registration form with their ballot.

All voters will be asked to submit proof of residency. It is not necessary to be a state or county registered voter but you must show proof that you reside, own property or have a business within the Ocean Beach Planning Area.

Addresses outside of the Ocean Beach Planning Area boundaries are not eligible to vote.

How to Submit Your Vote:

Submit voter registration & ballot before 12 noon on March 1, 2023. Ballots received after this time will not be counted.

Online: Go here.

In Person or Drop Off: March 1, 2023 between 8-10am or 4-8pm at the OB Recreation Center located at 4726 Santa Monica Ave.

Mail: OBPB, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. #133, San Diego, CA 92107

Ballot Box at OB Business Center: 4967 Newport Ave. Unit 12

It is too late to for any potential candidates to have their names on the ballots, but appointments are still available. Write ins will be accepted up until the day of the election, but they will still need to have filled out application. Ocean Beach Planning Board

The annual Planning Board election will take place on March 1st at the OB Rec Center with online voting opening up on February 22nd. Eight seats are up for election.

Here’s the link to the Candidate Statement at the Planning Board website — see below for more details.

What’s Happening?



Eight seats will be up for election this year (2023), one from each of the seven Districts within the OB Community Plan Area and one At-Large seat. View current incumbents. If elected, members will serve a two-year term. Board members are volunteers and receive no compensation.