2 Local Eateries Make List of ‘The Top Four Fish Taco’ Restaurants in San Diego

GB Magazine — a cross-border online mag — has announced their choices for the “Top 4 Best Fish Taco Restaurants” in San Diego and two of them are right here in the Peninsula: The Brigantine and City Tacos (okay City Tacos hasn’t opened quite yet but they’re coming).

Here is what they have to say:

If there is one thing San Diego is known for, it is the much-coveted fish taco. In addition to sun, sand, and surf, few things can rival America’s Finest City’s love of fresh seafood. From the traditional takes to the more innovative creations, these spots do not mess around when it comes to serving the best tacos in town. Here are our top four picks.

The Brigantine

A San Diego staple since 1969, The Brigantine expanded far beyond their original Shelter Island spot to share their deep-fried delicacies with the residents of Del Mar, Point Loma, Coronado, Escondido, Poway and La Mesa. Serving up both grilled and fried options, The Brigantine’s fish tacos have been a longtime fan favorite, especially during happy hour. Though their most famous fish taco is battered in the classic Baja style, the cheddar and house made ranch dressing (instead of tangy white sauce) make it differ from a conventional fish taco.

And then …

City Tacos

City Tacos stays true to its name by serving up an assortment of unique tacos across the city of San Diego. These scrumptious creations range from sautéed shrimp, golden fried mahi-mahi, to pepper cream flambéed scallops, and everything in between. All the offerings are served on house-made flour or corn tortillas. Founded in 2014 by Mexico City native Gerry Torres, the countywide chain recently made headlines after serving its three millionth taco.

The new City Tacos will be opening up at Voltaire Street at Cable Street, [4896 Voltaire St,] formerly a Tiki Port coffee shop. Owner Gerry Torres opened the first City Tacos location in North Park in 2014. City Tacos now operates seven locations across San Diego, with spots in La Mesa, Encinitas, Sorrento Valley, and Pacific Beach.