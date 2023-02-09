Pt Loma Nazarene to Zero in on Catcalling Incidents

By Sarah Gleason / LomaBeat.com / Feb.8, 2023

An uptick in reported catcalling incidents at Point Loma Nazarene University has led the Assistant Director of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Kaz Trypuc, to look into the events for patterns and perpetrators. However, Trypuc is unable to say if the increase is due to either a rise in incidents or reporting of incidents.

One female PLNU student, who requested anonymity due to the fear of being targeted by the people who catcalled her, reported two catcalling incidents this semester. The first incident occurred on Jan. 12 around 5:15 p.m. The student was walking alone toward Cooper Music Hall from the Flex Apartments when a car stopped and she heard a voice say “Excuse me.”

The student stopped and saw the male perpetrator, who was in the front passenger seat traveling with other male passengers. The passenger then catcalled her and drove off. The student did not recognize any of the people in the car but thought they looked college-aged.

After the first incident, the student told her roommates and they advised her to report it. She called the DPS and, after they took her information, they said to keep reporting such incidents and to encourage friends to report as well. The student said when she shares her experience with someone, they often say they have experienced something similar.

The second incident occurred on Jan 25. The student was walking with another student when someone from a moving vehicle yelled incoherent words at them. The two students immediately called DPS.

Trypuc said that DPS is looking to identify male perpetrators. The student said the incidents have affected her sense of safety.

