Black History Month Has Come a Long Way

by Ernie McCray

Black History Month

has come a long way

since a beginning

that was filled with

controversy over celebrating

it in the month that has the fewest days

when Black History, so much of it

American History,

could be integrated in historical studies

throughout a school year

and there have been those

who oppose the very notion,

seeing any attention

being given to African Americans

as a brand of reverse racism

but it has grown in acceptance,

beyond schools

and onto

other avenues,

theaters, libraries, museums…

blossoming internationally:

commemorated in the UK

as part of freedoms gained by Africans,

instituted in Germany

by the Black German community,

seen by Canada as honoring

achievements and contributions

to their nation’s cultural diversity,

approached in Ireland

to recognize its role

as an anti-slavery society

in the 19th Century.

France dedicated the month

to Josephine Baker,

dancer and member of the French Resistance

during World War II

close to the time

a few African countries

acknowledged Black History Month

for the first time.

So, the month is here to stay,

its longevity

riding on the backs

of those

around the world

who refused to let

a people’s stories

wither like grapes on a vine,

dying before anyone

can enjoy

the sweetness

of the fruit

on their tongue,

giving credence

to James Baldwin

who once said:

“If you know whence you came

there is no limit where you can go.”

Everyone’s stories must be told.