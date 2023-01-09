‘We Know Where Seaside Street Is …’

She sells seashells down by the seashore…

From Peninsula Newsletter by PLA

Do you know where Seaside Street is in San Diego? A good guess would be, beside the sea. Not correct unless you consider anything west of I-5 as ‘beside’ the sea.

Seaside is in the 92107 zip code. We’ll spot you that and let you Google the rest.

But what caught our eye while cruising the neighborhood this week was how close Seaside is to everywhere else.

If not adjacent, it appears to be within a few miles/kilometers.

Or at least reachable as the crow flies.

Get further directions here.

Again, we won’t reveal exactly where this is.

It’s Seaside.

Take a stroll.

Discover the rest.