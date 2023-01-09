Point Loma Home on 4500 Block of Long Branch Designated as Historic Resource

At its last meeting of the year in November 2022, the City of San Diego Historical Resources Board designated a Point Loma home at 4505 Long Branch Avenue as an “historic resource.” The home was one of four the Board designated.

In its January-February 2023 newsletter, Save Our Heritage Organization (SOHO) reported on the designation:

4505 Long Branch Avenue, Peninsula Community, is the Ida Loper/A.L. and A.E. Dennstedt Building Company House (1937), which retains distinctive characteristics of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, so is designated under HRB Criterion C.

Hallmarks of the home’s style include an asymmetrical facade, low-pitched Mission half-barrel roof, sand stucco exterior, front patio spindles, paneled wood front door, and decorative window grille and niche.

It also has custom steel and wood-framed corner windows. The designation includes the detached garage and the original rock perimeter wall. It excludes the detached 1961 guest house, the west elevation enclosed porch, and the east elevation trellis structure.

It was also designated under Criterion D as a notable work of Master Builder A.L. and A.E. Dennstedt Building Company, who built quality custom homes in San Diego, some of which have been historically designated. The one they created for Ida Grace Loper to live in retains integrity to its original design, intent, and aesthetic.

Here are more google map photos of the home: