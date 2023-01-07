San Diegans Rally in Balboa Park and Call for Accountability, Mark the 2nd Anniversary of the Attempted Insurrection

Fifty San Diegans rallied Friday in Balboa Park to call for accountability and to mark the second anniversary of the attempted insurrection and coup.

They gathered near the Evenson Fountain between the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center and the Natural History Museum on a bright but cool afternoon. The event was organized by a local Indivisible chapter and was part of nationwide efforts to demand that those responsible at the highest levels for the violence on January 6, 2021, be brought to justice.

The crowd of people — with an average age of about 60 — listened to speakers and chanted quietly. A large white banner said, “Expel the January 6th Coo-Conspirators.” A number of tourists stopped by, curious. (That’s who is in Balboa Park on a Friday afternoon.)

Yet, even though the crowd was somewhat sparse and low-key, it represented the conscience of San Diego. For these are the brave souls who came out on a chilly afternoon to remind those in power that the country is watching events unfolding in Washington DC, watching how the Department of Justice is moving on the co-conspirators responsible for trying to violently take over the government.