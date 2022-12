King Tides Have Very Low Tides as Well – Last Day of Photo Contest

Here is a recent entry into the Rag’s King Tide Photo Contest. The view is of South Sunset Cliffs. And it reminds us that along with King Tides, there are extremely low tides as well.

Today, Tuesday, Dec. 27, is the last day of the contest. All entries must be submitted by midnight today. Send entries to obragblog@gmail.com along with name, address, and location and time/ date of photo.