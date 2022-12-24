Kwanzaa: For Peace and Good-Will Beyond the Holidays

by Ernie McCray

So much is said of Peace and Good-Will

during this time of year

and wouldn’t it be wonderful

if we adhered

to such

in our

everyday lives?

Like so many Black folks do

during Kwanzaa

which is celebrated

for seven days,

beginning the

day after Christmas

through the first day

of the new year,

dedicated to

people getting along

with friendly helpful attitudes

aka “peace and good-will,”

if you will,

following principles

given birth

to reaffirm and restore

African heritage and culture,

a value system

that’s been in existence

for eons upon eons,

one devoted to encouraging

Black folks to act as who they are:

Children of Africa,

people who, according to

historians,

are inventors of civilizations,

the first to break from the animal world

and speak the first human truths,

recipients of a long memory,

a long cultural biography…

leaving a people to carry on

as seekers of unity in their homes

and neighborhoods

and in their country

and in their race,

as self-determined human beings

who know who they are

and what they should be about,

working together to solve problems

that rise in their community,

in support of each other,

building on a rich history

of accomplishment,

resorting to restoring

their traditional greatness,

using their talents

to make the world sing

and dance

and love each other,

modeling for future generations

a worthwhile way of living

for any culture,

believing deeply within themselves

that their struggles

for equality and dignity

will end in victory.

Such are contributions

to concepts like peace and good-will

that can be maintained

beyond the holidays.