Entries in OB Rag King Tide Photo Contest

Here are the entries in the OB Rag photo contest of King and very low tides (in no particular order).

No. 1 above —Santa Cruz Beach, Point Loma; 12/23/22 8:00am

No. 2 — Peninsula tide pools, 12/24/22 9:41 am

No. 3 –Famosa Slough Living Wetland, December 23, 2022 10:00 AM

No. 4 — Pescadero Avenue steps, December 24, 9:59 am

No. 5 — OB Wall, south of Pier, December 23, 8:40 am

No. 6 — Underside of the King Tide, Dec. 21, 2022

No. 7 — Looking South, Sunset Cliffs December 24, 2022

The winning photo will be awarded $100 and 2nd and 3rd place finishers will be awarded copies of Kathy Blavatt’s books on Point Loma Native Park and on Ocean Beach. The judges will be the Rag staff.