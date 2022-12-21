Big Wins for Direct Democracy and History

By Colleen O’Connor

This holiday season’s gifts came early.

Two big reports and findings that allow anyone interested to delve into the evidence, consider the charges, the criminal referrals, and possible fixes to the vulnerabilities in our electoral system. Then, make your own forensic decisions.

Fun and readily available.

First, the January 6th Committee’s Executive summary on its findings of causes and culprits directing and participating in the assault on the Capital (over 100 pages) and soon to come, a digital download of all the supporting evidence (probably over 1,000 pages).

Already available in paperback form from Amazon with one version deliverable before Christmas. Each of the three versions (New York Times, The New Yorker and an Independent) are available for under $20. Get or give a great piece of history.

Next, the culmination of the 3-year battle of the House Ways and Means Committee to get access to former President Trump’s tax returns. That, too, is now available in download fashion with more details to be released this week. Read it, print it, or just glance at the materials.

So, order a copy, go online and read, or go to your local library and devour whatever your favorite section of the new wave of direct democracy available.

These is a new beginning to heal some old-tired practices of hoarding knowledge and evidence, while spinning a narrative, to hide crimes.

Decide for yourself. A great gift awaits you. A great day in history.