End of the Year News from Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Late December 2022

Ocean Beach Businesses Suffer Raft of Burglaries

Up to half a dozen OB businesses have suffered break-ins and burglaries of late. California Wild Ales, at the corner of Newport Ave and Cable, has had 4 burglaries or break-ins since they opened about 18 months ago, and the owners are asking for help from the community. The Joint and Blondstone also were victimized, as were others.

A video cam from one business showed one of the suspected burglars, carrying a bag of stolen items from Blondstone. KUSI’s Dan Plante covered the recent crimes, and he is one of the better reporters of local OB news. But then Plante veered off during his broadcast and made ridiculous comments that criminals commit burglaries because such crimes have no consequences, thanks to the politicians in San Diego and Sacramento.

Business Owners Fed Up With Crime

Business owners and neighbors are fed up with crime. This is not about Ocean Beach, but Rolando, City Heights and the College Area.

Paul Bolton On Life Support

We are saddened to have to report that Paul Bolton — former co-owner of the well-known Electric Chair — is on life support. He suffered a heart attack two days ago. Well wishes and prayers are being sent to Lynne Bolton and their family.

Extreme High and Low Tides are set to occur over several days in late December.

Extreme High and Low Tides are set to occur over several days in late December. On Friday, December 23, the tide reaches a high of 7.61 feet at 8:26 am and then falls to -1.96 feet at 3:45 pm. On Saturday, the tide peaks at 7.6 feet at 9:12 am and a low of -1.94 feet at 4:32 pm. Either of these low tide occasions are perfect for exploring marine life in the tidepool areas along San Diego County’s coastline. But if any strong winter storm happens to arrive from the west during these peak tides, some flooding of low-lying coastal areas around San Diego is likely. On the brighter side, birdwatchers have an opportunity to spot species of rare shorebirds that get pushed to the edges of local bays and coastal marshes by the high water. San Diego Reader

Don’t Forget About the Rag Photo Contest of King Tides

The OB Rag is sponsoring a photo contest of the King Tides expected to show up at our coasts beginning Wed., Dec. 21 until Tuesday, Dec. 27. Go here for more.

Senator Padilla Secures $4 Million for OB Library Expansion

California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla just announced that has secured $4 million for the Ocean Beach Library expansion out of a total of over $63 million in federal funding for 22 projects across the San Diego region in the bipartisan FY 2023 appropriations package. The bill now heads to both chambers of Congress for final passage and then on to the President to be signed into law. The library funding will support the expansion of the Ocean Beach Library to include more community spaces.

After Reportedly Stealing Wife’s Car, Husband Intentionally Crashed it into Light Post

A man who told witnesses he stole his wife’s car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a grey Toyota Prius partially on the sidewalk that collided with a light post, Officer Foster with San Diego police said. The driver was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses told SDPD that a man who appeared intoxicated exited the car and told them he had intentionally crashed the Prius while laughing about the crime. Police are working to determine if the suspect was actually under the influence of drugs or alcohol. “He told the witness that he crashed on purpose after stealing the car from his wife. He was making a video of the entire thing,” witnesses reported. San Diego police said the man fled the crash scene on foot after witnesses attempted to keep the suspect apprehended until authorities arrived. San Diego police described the suspect as an approximately 6-foot tall, 30-year-old man with a thin build.

The car was towed from the scene. No other injuries were reported. Anyone with information related to the crime was asked to call San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. CBS8

Motorcyclist Killed at OB Entrance

A man died Monday, Dec. 19 in a motorcycle crash at the entrance to Ocean Beach. Just before 1 a.m., the victim was riding a 2003 Ducati motorcycle westbound on Interstate 8 at a high rate of speed when he attempted to exit onto Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, police said. SDPD officials reported the motorcyclist failed to stop or slow down while exiting the freeway, left the roadway, struck a raised barrier, and died at the scene. The victim was 25 to 30 years old, according to police. Police said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor. 10News

Co-Founder of Kamchuca Business Begun in OB Interviewed by U-T Reporter

Todd Kent, co-founder and CEO of Boochcraft hard kombucha, which was established in Ocean Beach, San Diego, is interviewed by a U-T reporter. “Todd is a serial entrepreneur who cares deeply about healthy living, including eating organic food and exercising. He’s a big reader, thinker and is clearly passionate about business and problem solving. In this interview, we talk about how hard kombucha is made, his eco-friendly life philosophy, his best business advice and more.”

Collaboration Between Lucky Duck Foundation and Business Group Behind Bridge Shelter in the Midway District

The collaboration between Tuesday Group and the Lucky Duck Foundation has been fruitful. Ever since the charitable organization aligned with the business group, the foundation has funded, activated or led numerous high-impact initiatives, including: Bridge shelters: One of the foundation-owned bridge shelters opened in the Midway District on September 12, 2022. The “sprung structure” tent is providing 150 emergency beds. The venture is a public/private partnership. The County of San Diego is providing onsite behavioral health services and the City is overseeing operations. San Diego Magazine

3 People Displaced By Fire on 4900 Block of Cape May

Three people were displaced by a fire Monday, Dec. 19 at 4950 Cape May Ave. and were receiving assistance from the Red Cross. There were no injuries from the blaze, but damage was estimated at $100,000. The Rag reported on the fire with this video by Ed Baier. The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. , according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Arriving crews found smoke and fire coming from the home’s attic, but quickly knocked down the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Times of San Diego

Wood Bonfires Outside Rings Prohibited

San Diego elected leaders voted Dec. 13 to explicitly ban wood bonfires on city beaches unless those fires are inside designated rings — an action that many community groups in La Jolla have long advocated. Under the City Council’s 8-0 decision (with Councilwoman Vivian Moreno absent), charcoal barbecuing is still allowed on grassy areas next to city beaches, officials said. The ban rewrites a vague section of the municipal code to state that the only beach fires allowed outside of designated rings are those fueled by propane, which leave no dangerous embers and produce less smoke.

Because the policy includes an ordinance in addition to municipal code changes, it won’t take effect until 30 days after the council approves it a second time in January. Hotels and other private businesses that lease city land are exempt from the new policy, so they still will be allowed to have wood fires outside city fire rings. While the municipal code may be strictly interpreted as already banning beach fires outside city-designated rings, city officials say it’s important to update the code for clarity and because wood fires have been allowed outside of those rings for many years. La Jolla Light

Bicyclist Hit by Pickup Truck in Midway As He Tried to Cross Against No-Walk Signal

Around Dec. 7, a 60-year-old pickup truck driver struck a bicyclist in the Midway District. The 44-year-old man on the bicycle was hit about 5:45 a.m. and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was attempting cross Sports Arena Boulevard in a crosswalk against a no-walk crossing signal when a Toyota Tacoma turned left from West Point Loma Boulevard and struck him. Alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the crash. Times of San Diego