Point Loma-Based Landscape Company Creates Mission Bay Playgrounds for Kids of All Ages

From Peninsula Newsletter from PLA

For kids from one to ninety-two…

The weeks ahead offer plenty of get-outside-and-have-fun opportunities, weather permitting. Students on vacation, moms and dads shopping, grandpas and grandmas Zooming – kids of all ages coming together, sharing laughs, fresh air and exercise! What could be better?

Here’s a place you may not have discovered. It’s quite new, having opened the week before Thanksgiving. The Tecolote Shores North playground on Mission Bay celebrates a $3.8 million upgrade.

There are play areas and fitness equipment for kids and adults and improvements to accommodate people with disabilities.

Schmidt Design Group created the attraction. This landscape architecture company is a Point Loma based, PLA Gold Business Member. They’ve created a ton of wonderful places that bring people together. Things like Waterfront Park at the Embarcadero. They also designed our Point Loma Village decorative lighting.But wait. There’s more!

Coming soon, just over that hill, is another new playground.

Remember this abstract, decorative whale?

Lots of kids climbed on it. Some of us rested there to watch the young ones enjoy a playground that is no more.

Sad? Sure. But the replacement is pretty fabulous.

This is what another $4 million can buy. Again, it taps into the creativity of Schmidt Design Group. Behold, Tecolote South, planned to open in May.

“The upgrades were financed by the Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund, which was established by a 2008 ballot initiative and amended by Measure J in 2016. The fund receives a portion of lease revenue from Mission Bay Park tenants, including SeaWorld, hotels and restaurants.” Union-Tribune