River Money

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / Nov. 15, 2022

The San Diego City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a new funding source to pay for upgrades to the San Diego River, which officials say could become a regional attraction with recreational amenities and riverfront dining.

The council voted to create an enhanced infrastructure financing district (EIFD), which would generate money any time a parcel within half a mile of the river sees its property tax go up in the next 45 years. Combined with a separate EIFD the county government approved in September, the river is expected to get somewhere between $380 million and $750 million for a wide variety of projects.

They include parks, bicycle bridges and flood-prevention efforts that could make private-sector investment more likely along the 52-mile river, which runs from Julian through Lakeside, Santee, El Cajon, Mission Valley and Ocean Beach.

For the balance of the article, please go here.