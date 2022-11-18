Statement on the Passage of Measure C by ‘Keep the Coast 30’

After nine days and with only 15,000 ballots left to count, it appears that Measure C has passed by 51%, narrowly clearing the 50%+1 threshold required.

Identical in wording to Measure E in 2020, which received 57% of the vote, we believe the uncertainty over the outcome and lower margin of approval indicates that voters have become more wary of proposals airily claiming to provide “affordable housing.”

Our members knew going in that we were at a disadvantage with both time and money. Although we formed in September and raised less than $500, we are proud of what we were able to accomplish by going door-to-door and holding rallies.

As Donna Frye has quoted before, “The coast is never saved. It is always being saved.”

With this in mind, we want it known that our efforts have not ended with this election but only just begun. We will continue to organize and work with other grassroots groups to protect our coastal areas, and urge those wanting to do the same to join with us.

For more information about us, see KeepTheCoast30.org.