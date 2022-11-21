Ocean Beach Starbucks to Close Mid-December

The online SanDiegoVille reported on Sunday that the Ocean Beach Starbucks will close by mid-December this year.

It stated:

Starbucks sole Ocean Beach branch will shutter after service on December 12, 2022. Employees will be offered positions at other area stores. Earlier this summer, Starbucks announced the closure of many stores throughout the country due to ongoing safety issues.

“After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions,” a Starbucks spokesperson previously told Insider magazine for an article published this past August.

Incidents mentioned that could precipitate store closures are reported to involve customers and other members of the public using drugs in the stores, and the closures are for the safety of customers and employees. There is no word on whether safety issues are the reason for the closure in Ocean Beach, but there has been reports of homeless encampments and public drug use in the area around the location.

Just over 21 years ago, Starbucks opened in OB on the very same day as the 9/11 attacks, after months of protests by anti-corporate residents and supporters. On one of the first protests, on March 25, 2001, hundreds gathered at the foot of Newport Avenue and marched over to the future location at the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street.

A group called “Save Ocean Beach,” an outgrowth of the OB Grassroots Organization, led the protests. SanDiegoVille states: “Starbucks responded to the protest by almost immediately signing a lease for a quaint space ….” at 4994 Newport, the site of two former banks (Bank of America and Peninsula Bank), Java Joe’s and a community-oriented space called the Left Bank.

SanDiegoVille: “When it opened, the OB Starbucks was one of sixty-seven locations of the coffee cafe chain in San Diego County. It has since been known as one of the least profitable in the city.”

For more background, see this retrospective by Marc Snelling in 2014: “The Story of How Ocean Beach Took on Starbucks.” Here is Part 2.