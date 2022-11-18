Winners in Bodyboarding Competition Held in Ocean Beach

Vert Magazine / Nov. 16, 2022

The California Bodyboarding Tour 2022 stopped off in Ocean Beach November 12th-13th for the US Festival.

As usual, the event was a get together of the boogie scene in Southern California despite the clean and small waves, with new faces showing up in Ocean Beach but also a couple legends like Jay Reale competing and winning, for the second year in a row, the Masters division.

Mack Crilley took the win in the Open Mens edging out Sammy Morretino who was also surfing solid all day. Sammy, on the other hand, won the Dropknee category leaving the current Dk world champ, Dave Hubbard, in second.

In the Ladies division the former world champion Ayaka Crilley sat the rhythm in the final and left all the opponents in comboland.

Final results:

Open Men

01. Mack Crilley 12.00 pts

02. Sammy Morretino 10.20 pts

03. Marcelo Freitas 8.63 pts

04. Hayato Enokido 8.20 pts

Ladies

01. Ayaka Crilley 14.43 pts

02. Kanani Bustamente 7.43 pts

03. Vicki Reale 7.40 pts

04. Sara Martin 6.14 pts

Dropknee

01. Sammy Morretino 13.73 pts

02. Dave Hubbard 12.00 pts

03. Shaden Ahn 6.40 pts

04. Kawika Kamai 6.36 pts

Master

01. Jay Reale 10.60 pts

02. Bob Cocco 8.93 pts

03. Juan Munguia 6.53 pts

04. Ivan Eisenhower 5.43 pts