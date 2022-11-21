San Diego’s Susan G. Komen Walk: ‘3 Days. 60 Miles. Not As Hard As Breast Cancer’

By Colleen O’Connor

Need more proof than the 2022 election to comprehend the strength, dedication and power of women.

You must have seen them. Over 1700 women (and men) in all sorts of pink outfits walking, singing, smiling and some dancing, all devoted to eradicating breast cancer. It was the 18th annual Susan G. Komen 3-Day 60-mile walk to promote awareness and raise funds to save lives.

Each participant walked 20 miles a day, raised funds, and camped outdoors overnight.

The journey began at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and ended at Waterfront Park after meandering through La Jolla, Pacific and Ocean Beach, Hillcrest and Mission Hills (where I caught up with them). That final day the walkers were still full of bounce and enthusiasm.

They came from all over the country and as far away as France to demonstrate the depth of their convictions.

One such dynamo is 80-year old Shirley Ernst, who was completing her 27th 60-mile walk when I found her and others rounding the corner in a Mission Hills neighborhood. Shirley hails from Connecticut, has managed to finish all four of these walks this year (Boston, Chicago, Dallas and now in San Diego) and is, herself, a 26-year cancer survivor.

Her friend, Sirki Jeffreys, a 20-year cancer survivor, was completing her 4th walk alongside her husband, Mike, who has finished 6 such treks.

In the words of the Susan G. Komen organization:

“We’re a community of dedicated women and men who, each year, pour our hearts and souls into taking on an incredible challenge: a three-day, 60-mile journey. We do it for ourselves, our sisters, mothers, fathers, daughters and friends. Because we can’t sit idly by watching while breast cancer still exists in the world. Since 2003, we’ve raised more than $875 million to save lives, support community programs, and make huge strides in breast cancer research.”

Horns honked. People cheered them on. And they kept walking with lightness in their step and faith in their hearts.

San Diego is blessed to host the event again next year.