OB’s Ranting ‘Whistler’ At It Again – This Time in Maricopa County, Arizona

OB’s ranting “Whistler” has been at it again. This time, he traveled to Maricopa County in Arizona and yelled “election fraud” at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week, despite evidence that both Maricopa County and statewide elections were fair and free from fraud.

Matt Baker, if you recalled, received national notoriety back in August 2021 when he addressed the San Diego County Board of Supervisors by whistling and yelling at them about COVID mandates. A video of his performance went viral and he was even mocked by comedian Stephen Colbert. He wore the same T-shirt in AZ as he did in front of our Board of Supes.

This time, Baker was one of nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the morning meeting, most of them there to speak out against the way the election was handled.

The AZ Mirror explains:

On his Twitter [Baker] describes himself as: “a freedom fighter and owner of slave2liberty clothing company fighting medical mandates and technocratic tyranny.” And on his Instagram — which is filled with QAnon, pro-Trump, anti-mask, and anti-vaxx content, along with clips of his appearances on Alex Jones’ InfoWars — he mentions “San Diego Board” and posts often about California.

In one video he explains that “before the war” he was a glass blower, and his old Instagram states that he blows glass and lives in Ocean Beach, California. It’s clear he doesn’t even live in Arizona, he’s just here promoting his Alex Jones-infused ideologies and his clothing line.

Baker told the supervisors:

“Once again, the eyes of the world are upon Maricopa County for another botched election, Am I here to accuse you of stealing the vote? Heavens, no, for that would make me a terrorist, wouldn’t it?”

Baker spoke about tabulator issues that left voters who cast their ballots in person on Election Day with the choice to either place their ballot in a box named “door 3” to be tabulated later or go to another voting site. By the end of his comments, he was screaming at the supervisors, telling them, “You are the cancer that is tearing this nation apart!” …

None of the other speakers expressed their dismay as aggressively as Baker, but Supervisor Bill Gates did have to ask people in the audience to be quiet numerous times, as they clapped or cheered or attempted to speak over those they disagreed with, including some of the supervisors.

Maricopa County Supervisor Steven Gallardo is certain that the elections were “safe, secure, and accurate” — and researchers at PolitiFact who have studied the matter extensively agree. PolitiFact explains:

We’ve debunked many claims seeking to undermine this [Arizona] contest’s results, including false allegations about voting machines, printers and efforts to disenfranchise voters.

Voting machines at about 70 vote centers in Maricopa County temporarily stopped processing ballots on Election Day; some of the ballot printers didn’t use enough ink, making the ballots unreadable by a tabulator’s scanner.

But voters weren’t turned away. They could place their ballots in a secured slot so their votes would be counted after polls closed or they could go to different Maricopa County polling locations that had working tabulators. … No evidence has emerged of widespread voter fraud in Arizona, just as it didn’t in the 2020 election.

Besides yelling at the San Diego Board, the Maricopa Board, he also went up to Huntington Beach earlier in the pandemic, yelling against “Satan worshipping fools” and mask mandates.