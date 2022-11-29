What Thanksgiving Has Meant to Me for a Very Long Time (Thoughts After the Holiday)

By Ernie McCray

I’ve always taken

Thanksgiving Day

literally

as a time to be thankful,

to be grateful

for just being,

having nothing to do

with colonizing Pilgrims

breaking bread with Indians

or any such thing

and as I look back at my memories

of Thanksgiving

with my family

I can see my granddaddy

asking God to bless our food

and when he was through

we were diving into

the most delicious

turkey and ham

and collard greens,

mash potatoes

and candied yams

and scrumptious sweet potato pies

and the more we dined

the more we came alive,

going on about

a little of everything:

Joe Louis,

our hero,

knocking White folks out

in the boxing ring,

how that Nat King Cole

could really sing,

crap we had to deal with

in the name of Jim Crow,

wondering out loud

if life in America

would ever be better

for Negroes,

thinking

if FDR was more like

Eleanor

such a reality might become so,

but it’s the letting go

that I remember the most,

the moments when we’d practically

fall to the floor,

holding our sides,

laughing with and at each other,

laughing at the boss man

who, in these moments,

is the biggest buffoon

in the land,

laughing at the day Rusty,

the mean dog across the street,

nearly pulled the pants off

the mailman,

laughing at something

Kingfish said to Sapphire on the

Amos n Andy Radio Show

years before such negative portrayals

of Black folks

were considered a No-No.

However, those were our times

and we learn and we grow

but in those moments

we were enjoying

being together

as a family

with no expectations of anyone

other than

a willingness

to have a lot of fun,

a good time.

We knew that come Monday

it was back to the grind

but we were ever so grateful for

having a day

to dine

and unwind.

Such is what Thanksgiving

has meant to me

for a very long time.