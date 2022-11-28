‘Jingle All the Waves to the OB Holiday Parade’ – Sat., Dec. 3

From OBTC:

The OB Holiday Parade will be on Newport Ave between Sunset Cliffs and Abbott Saturday, December 3 • 5:05 PM.

Each year on the first Saturday in December we gather as a neighborhood to celebrate community, honor history, and mark the beginning of the holiday season in Ocean Beach. The Ocean Beach Town Council is proud to continue this long standing tradition with this year’s 43rd OB Holiday Parade with the theme Jingle All The Waves.

As an all-volunteer produced and community-funded event, we rely especially on the support of core community members (like you!) to make parade magic happen.

Whether you participate in a float, volunteer, sponsor, or simply attend and donate toward the parade – it truly takes all of us to light Newport up with OB holiday merriment.

It’s the year to volunteer… The OB Holiday Parade is powered entirely by volunteers. There are opportunities all throughout parade day to jump in for a few hours (or more!) and help make the magic happen. Sign up here.

We also need as many folks as are available to come out on Tuesday night at 6pm to help us place parking signs throughout OB. sign up to volunteer

In addition to being entirely produced by volunteers, the OB Holiday Parade is entirely funded by generous donations & sponsorships from the OB community. With costs rising across the board, we can especially use your help this year to fund the parade. Sponsorship Opportunities are available for businesses who can support at any level starting at $200.

This year’s VIP deck is going to be epic. Cruise right down to the Sunset Plaza deck (next to Surf Lodge), grab a complimentary drink and appetizer and enjoy prime front row viewing. VIP tickets are $75 and proceeds go to fund the parade!

last call for float applications! We are accepting late entry applications up until 5pm on Thursday, December 1st.

go to the float application