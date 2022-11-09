Campbell Holds onto District 2 Council Seat Over Lukacs

According to the Voice of San Diego:

Councilwoman Jen Campbell appears to have held onto her seat, representing much of San Diego’s coastal area. Campbell’s district favors Democrats 2-1, the U-T reported. But Campbell’s lead over Republican Linda Lukacs did not represent nearly such a wide margin. Many were unsatisfied with Campbell’s handling of vacation rentals — one of the most controversial issues in coastal politics — and she was also unseated from the council presidency after just one year holding the post.

Only 29.4% of the ballots have been tabulated; the next release of voter results will not be until 5pm on Thursday, Nov. 10.